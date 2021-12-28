A Source Claims Chrishell “Broke Her Own Heart” By Splitting With Jason

Sorry to be a downer, but I’m still in mourning over Chrishell Strause and Jason Oppenheim’s breakup. The Selling Sunset duo officially called it quits on Instagram on Dec. 22. And since then, more information has come to light regarding their split — specifically how Strause and Oppenheim’s different hopes for their future became their downfall. In both of their breakup announcement posts, the former couple referenced having mismatched “ideas of family,” and a source is now claiming exactly how Strause and Oppenheim’s different “timelines” made for a gut-wrenching breakup.

Although fans of the exes were shocked by their breakup announcement, apparently those closer to the situation claim to have been expecting the split. It was “a long time coming,” an insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 27. And yep, you guessed it: Strause’s hopes of becoming a mother apparently played a critical part in their decision to go their separate ways. The source claimed, “Chrishell wants to have kids much sooner than Jason does. She is really interested in starting a family and that's not something that is on Jason's mind right now.” (It’s worth noting that neither Strause nor Oppenheim have publicly commented on the leaked reports coming from sources close to them.)

If all this is true, then unfortunately, for Strause and Oppenheim, their misaligned priorities meant that the best (though no less painful) course of action was ending their relationship. “She doesn't want to wait or be on Jason's timeline,” the insider claimed.

Strause hinted at something similar in her Dec. 22 IG post, writing, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t... I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that hope in mind.”

That doesn’t mean the breakup was an easy choice. According to the source, it may have actually been closer to the opposite. “Chrishell felt like she had to get serious with herself and break her own heart by ending her relationship with Jason because having kids is a main priority for her,” the source added. So freakin’ sad.

Well, there you have it: Strause and Oppenheim didn’t break up for a lack of love. Sometimes, things just don’t work out — no matter how much you (and every Selling Sunset fan) wish that they would.