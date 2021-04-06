12 Schitt’s Creek Questions The Finale Never Answered

Despite being a main character early in the series, Mutt Schitt low-key disappeared as the show went on. Viewers last saw the (sometimes) bearded beauty in Season 4, when he tried to kiss Alexis. Their interaction made Alexis realize she was actually in love with Ted, which was major. While this paved the way for Alexis and Ted to get together, the fact that Mutt was completely out of the picture was kind of sad. Fans didn’t see him again for the rest of the series, which begs the question: What is Mutt up to? Could he reconnect with Alexis or Twyla? Or perhaps he gets on better terms with his family? Whichever the outcome, it would be nice to know what the hottest Schitt is up to.