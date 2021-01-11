When the Dan and Eugene Levy collaboration Schitt's Creek first started, no one involved in the project could predict it would become one of the highlights of their career. But six seasons and seven Emmy wins later, the show has become one of the most historic TV comedies of all time. Audiences are still streaming and marathoning the series as they discover it on Netflix. But since the show is now over, the cast has moved on. So, what is the Schitt's Creek cast doing after the series finale?

Even though Schitt's Creek turned the cast into household names, most of them had careers long before the series began. Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) is marking 50 years as a working actor this year, for instance, and Catherine O'Hara's (Moira Rose) been doing that for nearly that long. Chris Elliot (Roland Schitt) also has a long and storied career, including David Letterman in the early 1980s, Get A Life in the 1990s, Everybody Loves Raymond in the aughts, and How I Met Your Mother in the early 20-teens.

Their co-stars are no slouches either. Emily Hampshire did double duty during Schitt's Creek, starring in both the Canadian comedy and the SyFy TV drama 12 Monkeys. Karen Robinson also worked on two shows at once, starring in The Frankie Drake Mysteries and recurring as Ronnie Lee. And Dan Levy of course did side stints, including hosting two seasons of The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Unsurprisingly, all of these actors have booked work since the series ended. Let's run down what's come out and what's coming up:

1. Eugene Levy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images After Schitt's Creek, Eugene Levy could be resting on his laurels, but the longtime actor is already onto a new project, doing voiceover work. He'll voice Fire Chief Ducky in the animated project The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire. The cartoon is a retelling of one of the largest wildfire evacuations in Canadian history, and it will team him up yet again with Catherine O'Hara.

2. Catherine O'Hara Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With timeless classics like Home Alone and Beetlejuice on her resume, O'Hara too could take this moment to relax. But like Levy, O'Hara isn't done. She's also in The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire, as the leading role of Mayor Owl. But that's only one of her 2021 projects. The other is Extinct, an animated film originally meant for 2020 release, but held until theaters reopen. Her co-stars include Adam DeVine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, and Ken Jeong.

3. Dan Levy Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dan Levy hasn't slowed down once since finishing his stint as David Rose. In 2020, he starred in HBO's Coastal Elites, the Hulu holiday drama Happiest Season, and the Quibi show Dishmantled. His 2021 dance card is currently blank, but that can't possibly last long.

4. Annie Murphy David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Annie Murphy has parlayed her Schitt's Creek fame into her next TV comedy role. She's playing the lead in AMC's 2021 new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. On the show, which is described as a "dark comedy," Murphy plays Allison, the stereotypical sitcom wife, in a series that blows all those tropes to hell and back.

5. Chris Elliott Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After being part of Schitt's Creek, Chris Elliot worked on two new projects. The first, The Shivering Truth, aired on Adult Swim in 2021. The other, Christmas vs. The Walters, is planned to arrive next winter as part of the 2021 holiday movie slate.

6. Emily Hampshire David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Since leaving behind her role as Stevie, Emily Hampshire moved on with three brand-new projects. The first was Quibi's 50 States of Fright, followed by her starring role in a Canadian horror film, Home. She has also joined the cast of Epix's Chapelwaite, the Adrian Brody-led Steven King adaptation.

7. Karen Robinson Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Karen Robinson has also been trucking along, appearing in Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things and CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 as the leader of the Trill. Currently, her 2021 schedule is empty, but chances are, she'll be back in Discovery Season 4 — and possibly even a TPT Season 2, if Netflix gives it the green light.

8. Jennifer Robertson David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Like many of her fellow Schitt's Creek stars, Jennifer Robertson came up as a sketch comedian in Canada. Since the show ended, she started two new projects, one on TV and the other on film. The TV series, Ginny & Georgia, premieres on Netflix in early 2021. The film, Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is unscheduled due to the ongoing shutdown of theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will hopefully find a new premiere slot in 2021.

9. Sarah Levy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In case you thought Schitt's Creek wasn't a family affair enough, it doesn't just feature Eugene and Dan Levy, but also Dan's sister, Sarah Levy, as Twyla. She's also got plenty lined up for 2021, including the indie film Distancing Socially, the Syfy drama The Surrealtor (which also stars Tim Rozon, who played Mutt Schitt), and the just-announced Fox series Patty's Auto.