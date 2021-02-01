30 ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Series Finale Quotes For Wedding Bells & Sweet Farewells

Warning: Spoilers for the Schitt’s Creek series finale follow. When David wakes up on his wedding day, his family lets him know a major rainstorm has blown into town. It’s the Schitt’s Creek series finale, after all, so it makes perfect sense that some Schitt would hit the fan. Although David and Patrick’s wedding episode will make you laugh no matter how many times you stream it, saying farewell to the series on Apr. 7, 2020 was also pretty bittersweet. But, the next time you have a silly or heartwarming picture to post, you can keep the show’s love and humor alive by using any of these Schitt’s Creek series finale quotes as your caption.

You don’t want to forget how the Schitt’s Creek locals pull together to save David and Patrick’s wedding after heavy rain washes out the couple’s original plans, or when Alexis walks David down the aisle in her very trendy wedding dress. (In Alexis’s defense, she is keeping up with the black and white dress code.) So, the next time your loved ones brighten your day or show up for you when you need them the most — whether it be for a wedding or on your moving day — snap a picture to commemorate the moment. Post it on the ‘gram with a Schitt’s Creek series finale quote, like Johnny’s heartfelt words to his town friends, “I don’t think we could’ve gotten through without you all.” Or, pair David’s sweet line, “For what it’s worth, I am continuously impressed by you,” with a picture of the Alexis to your David. Any of these Schitt’s Creek series finale quotes will be just as impactful on your feed as the final scene when Johnny and Moira drive away from their life in Schitt’s Creek.

It’s safe to say Schittheads did not want to see the Rose family go their separate ways at the end of such an iconic series. But, these Schitt's Creek series finale quotes are here to fill your feed with tons of Schitts, giggles, and emotions.

Netflix

1. “Why did you startle me awake like this?” — David

2. “Have I ever told you how bewitching you are?” — Moira

3. “You can barely get through this without crying… so that’s a no.” — David

4. “You look very expensive and gorgeous, too.” — Alexis

5. “That wind will eventually place us on solid ground.” — Moira

6. “According to the wedding schedule, you’re supposed to be dressed and ready to greet me.” — David

7. “Nothing compares to you, my husband-to-be.” — David

8. “Driver, we’re ready.” — Johnny

9. “I was both shocked and impressed.” — David

10. “I thought that it overwhelmed the dress.” — Alexis

11. “It is all but impossible to explain why things happen the way they do.” — Moira

12. “You’re wearing a wedding dress… to my wedding!” — David

13. “I don’t think we could’ve gotten through without you all.” — Johnny

14. “There’s a time and place for sentimentality.” — Moira

15. “There’s, like, literally nothing you can do about it.” — Alexis

Netflix

16. “I said most weddings are tacky, and they often take place indoors.” — David

17. “For what it’s worth, I am continuously impressed by you.” — David

18. “I’m sure this town has seen far weirder things.” — Stevie

19. “You will always be a part of me.” — Patrick

20. “I’ve never liked a smile as much as I like yours.” — David

21. “Can you please walk me down the aisle before people lose interest?” — David

22. “I think you already know that I would climb a thousand mountains for you.” — Patrick

23. “You’re gonna miss this place.” — Roland

24. “Those carpets do not photograph well.” — David

25. “I personally would not have missed this for the whole wide world.” — Alexis

26. “Knowing that you will always be there for me at the end of it makes everything OK.” — David

27. “Are we all ready to spin the wheel of life today?” — Moira

28. “I’ve never known love like I have when we’re together.” — David

29. “I had the studio audience wrapped around my finger.” — Moira

30. “What was I supposed to show up in? Pink?” — Alexis