Coming up with a caption for pics of you and your boo isn't easy — especially if you're trying to prevent all your followers from saying, "Ew, David!" I'm all for exchanging lovey-dovey sentiments in privacy, but when it comes to your IG grid, it's best to go with something snappy over something sappy. There are plenty of great Schitt's Creek quotes for captioning couples' photos on Instagram, and they're sure to earn you a double tap from any Schitt's Creek fan (which is everyone, IMO). Whether you're in the mood for a caption that's as sweet as Ted or as sassy as David, I've got options perfect for every pic of you and your bébé.
Most Schitt's Creek one-liners will leave you LOL-ing, but plenty of quotes from the series get surprisingly sentimental. If your love for your partner is as big as the menu at Café Tropical, then these romantic Schitt's Creek-inspired IG captions belong on your grid.
1. "You know those days where you're just, like, super in love?" — Alexis
2. "I've spent most of my life not knowing what right was supposed to feel like, and then I met you." — Patrick
3. "I don't want to be anywhere you don't want to be." — David
4. "I want you to know how grateful I am to have met you." — Alexis
5. "I even love those stupid rubber things you put on your fingers 'cause you think they flip the pages faster." — David
6. "It's rare to find someone this beautiful, and smart, and deeply selfish, yet charming." — Ted
7. "So this is weird. Today marks the longest relationship I’ve ever voluntarily had with someone. Yeah, the actual longest relationship was a three-month affair with a Saudi prince, but for the last two months of that I was trapped in his palace trying to get to an embassy." — Alexis
8. "You are my happy ending." — David
9. "Beep, beep! Paging Dr. Casanova J. Heartbreaker!" — Alexis
10. "I have to say, I think that you are the most beautiful girl this town's ever seen." — Ted
11. "He told me he doesn't want my help, so I'm just going to play the supportive partner and watch him fail." — David
12. "You're the sweetest man I've ever known. And that's it." — Alexis
13. "I've never liked a smile as much as I like yours." — David
14. "You're simply the best." — Patrick
15. "My little Galapa-guy!" — Alexis
16. "I think you're my best friend." — David
17. "I think you already know that I would climb a thousand mountains for you." — Patrick
18. "These mountaineering shoes that my boyfriend is wearing, looking like Oprah on a Thanksgiving Day hike? Incorrect." — David
19. "I want you to know that you are the most important thing in this world to me. You know that, don't you? And I include Caroline in that, and I've had that wig for 40 years." — Moira
20. "I've never known love like I have when we're together." — David
21. "You're like a poem. Like, a really pretty poem… or like, a mermaid, or something." — Alexis
22. "Fortunately, you look like you have a clean mouth." — David
23. "Um, yes, love this journey for us." — Alexis
24. "Best case scenario, you realize how good you have it with me. Worst case scenario, you realize how good you have it with me." — David
25. "You're my Mariah Carey." — Patrick
Now go tell the Patrick to your David exactly how you feel!