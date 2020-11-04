Here's The 'Schitt's Creek' Character You'd Fall For, Based On Your Sign

Still looking for your Mariah Carey? You may just find a perfect match in one of the characters from Schitt's Creek. Admittedly, you can't actually romance the residents of Schitt's Creek (because, you know, they're fictional), but there's no harm in imagining a fictitious love affair with any one of them. Based on your zodiac sign, the Schitt's Creek character you should date definitely varies, as Roland is def not every person's dream partner. (Sorry, Roland. But it's true.) Whether your ideal SO is a little bit Alexis or a whole lot of Moira may just depend on when you were born.

Your zodiac sign doesn't just indicate what qualities you likely possess — your birthdate can also potentially influence what you look for in a relationship. An affectionate Cancer likely wouldn't crush on the same person as an aloof Aquarius. A free-spirited Sag usually has a very different approach to romance than a comfort-loving Taurus. And depending on your sign, you may be more likely to fall for someone like Mutt over someone like Ted (or vice versa). Every Schitt's Creek character is wonderful in their own way, but here's who would make your best match, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Alexis Rose Pop TV Aries live for adventure and excitement, and Alexis Rose is the epitome of spontaneity. Whether she's meeting Beyoncé in Mykonos or escaping from a Thai drug lord's car trunk, her Aries partner would be delighted to go along for the ride.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Noah Reid Pop TV Taureans are all about predictability and stability, and Noah Reid is basically the human equivalent of comfort food. The best part: He'd be able to get his indulgent Taurus lover a discount at Rose Apothecary so they can stock up on artisanal candles and soaps.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Roland Schitt Pop TV Geminis need an SO who will always be honest with them, and few Schitt's Creek characters are quite as candid as Roland Schitt. Indecisive Geminis could use Roland's unerring confidence in their lives, and they'll likely appreciate Roland's adventurous, open-minded approach to just about everything.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Jocelyn Schitt Pop TV There's nothing Cancers cherish more than having a partner they can depend on, and Jocelyn Schitt is certainly a person you can trust. As the unofficial social chair of Schitt's Creek, Jocelyn is a devoted friend to all, and a Cancer would love all of her attention and affection (even if some people may find it a tad overbearing).

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Twyla Sands Pop TV Leos need a partner who won't hold them back or steal their spotlight, and Twyla Sands is someone who's more than happy to let their partner shine. She may not be the brightest bulb, but she's an attentive listener and endlessly encouraging (plus, she's secretly totally loaded, which materialistic Leos will def appreciate).

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Ronnie Lee Pop TV Virgos always keep it real, and no one is quite as real as town councilor Ronnie Lee. Like Ronnie, Virgos are masters of sarcasm, and they could use someone like Ronnie to support their endeavors, boost their confidence, and deliver plenty of sass along the way.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Ted Mullens Pop TV Kind-hearted, diplomatic Libras see the good in everyone, and they'll have no trouble seeing the good in Ted Mullens. Ted's idealism and deep-rooted sense of right and wrong are a perfect match for a Libra, and they'll love being spoiled by all his thoughtful gestures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Stevie Budd Pop TV Scorpios are drawn to those with an aura of mystery, and Stevie Budd certainly likes to keep people guessing. While it may take a while for a Scorpio to figure her out, they're likely to find a kindred spirit with Stevie, thanks to her dry wit, snark, and not-so-sunny disposition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Mutt Schitt Pop TV Free-spirited Sagittarians don't like anyone holding them back, which is why Mutt Schitt would make for an ideal mate. Unattached and totally aloof, Mutt is the kind of partner a freedom-loving Sag needs in their life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Johnny Rose Pop TV Capricorns tend to stick to tradition, which is why they'd likely hit it off with rational, business-minded Johnny Rose. Like most Caps, he values his family, his work, and his routine, and his affable personality is a good fit for an oftentimes-uptight Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Moira Rose Pop TV As freethinking, eclectic folks, Aquarians are drawn to anyone who marches to the beat of their own drum, and Moira Rose is the very definition of quirky. With her avant-garde style, individualism, and penchant for drama, she's sure to keep an Aquarius endlessly entertained.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): David Rose Pop TV Pisceans are dreamers and romantics, and though David Rose is unlikely to admit it, he's a total mush at heart. David's creativity and cleverness will certainly appeal to a wildly-intelligent Pisces, and there's a good chance they'll find their Mariah Carey in David.

If anyone happens to meet a real-life Ted Mullens, please LMK.