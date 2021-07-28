Annie Murphy Is Reuniting With Schitt's Creek Writers For A Wild New Show

Schitt’s Creek fans have a new show to look forward to, because the team that helped make the feel-good sitcom such a hit is reuniting for a new project. Don’t expect the same light-hearted laughs, though, because the new comedy series has a bit of an edge to it. Get all the details on Annie Murphy’s new show Witness Protection, from intel on its release date to details on who’s in the cast — because it is going to show a whole new side of Alexis Rose.

Witness Protection was announced on Tuesday, July 27, via Deadline. The show will reunite Murphy — who will both star in and executive produce the comedy — with Schitt’s Creek writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read, who are executive producing the show alongside her as well as writing it. Notably, Gill and Read are credited with writing some of Alexis’ most iconic Schitt’s Creek episodes. Gill wrote “The Hospies,” which featured Alexis’ viral song “A Little Bit Alexis,” and Read wrote the two-episode Season 6 arc in which Alexis is in charge of the premiere for Moira’s movie, The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening.

The new show sounds like it will be a bit of a departure from Schitt’s Creek, as it inclues a crime element, but it also sounds like fans will get to see a bit of what made them fall in love with Murphy when they met her as Alexis. According to Deadline, Witness Protection will be about “a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.” The description actually sounds like a nice blend of Murphy’s recent projects: Having to rediscover herself in an unfamiliar new location was Alexis’ arc on Schitt’s Creek, while the darker criminal element of the plot echoes Murphy’s turn as the murder-plotting housewife Allison on Kevin Can F*** Himself.

AMC

Witness Protection Release Date

Since the project was only recently announced, it’ll be a while before fans can check it out. Hopefully it will debut sometime in 2022.

Witness Protection Trailer

Since production hasn’t begun yet, there are no photos or clips of the upcoming project at this time. Once filming begins (likely either later this year or in 2022), fans can expect to get a first look at Murphy’s new character.

Witness Protection Cast

As of the series’ announcement, Murphy is the only confirmed cast member. The plot heavily suggests the whole story will center around her character, but expect some casting news for roles like the criminals chasing her character down, her character’s ex, and her character’s new neighbors. Who knows? Maybe fans will see some Schitt’s Creek faves joining Murphy on her new show.