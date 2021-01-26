While Schitt's Creek started out without much of a following in 2015, Netflix eventually picked up the series and it soon became a household name. Even after its heart-melting series finale (and subsequent historic Emmys sweep in 2020), the Schitt's Creek love is still going strong. But I'm not a fan of looking back on anything with rose-colored glasses — not even the lovely Rose family. While I'm a loyal devotee of the show, Alexis’ Schitt's Creek ending kind of rubs me the wrong way.

In case you need a quick recap, the six-season series follows the Rose family — Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis — after their life of luxury gets ripped out from under them. They're forced to move to a small, rural town called Schitt's Creek, which Johnny purchased for David as a joke back in their wealthy days. It's in this town that they grow as individuals, find honest friendships, and, for some, meet their true loves.

While David and his now-husband Patrick had a storybook ending, Alexis and her on-off boyfriend Ted didn't get so lucky. The couple ended up parting ways in the final season, with Ted staying in the Galápagos Islands and Alexis jetting off to start her career in New York. While I get that their amicable breakup was a sign of how far they had each come individually, I have to say it: Alexis and Ted deserved better. Here's why.

1. Alexis Would Have Grown From The Move CBC Just like when she moved to Schitt's Creek, Alexis would have grown by moving to the Galápagos Islands (as she probably did post-series after moving to New York). A change in scenery, culture, and people would have challenged her to evolve further. Regardless of whether she and Ted worked out in the long run, the move would have made an impact on her life and taught her more lessons about adaptability. Plus? Maybe she would have loved it! If not, she could have always left. But the wrong date on a plane ticket is no reason to not give it a shot.

2. Alexis' Line Of Work Is Flexible I will always support a strong woman going after her career. That said, in this modern age, many jobs can be done remotely. As a public relations specialist, Alexis could probably have worked from the Galápagos Islands and commuted into New York when necessary. Additionally, the islands' time zone is only an hour behind Eastern Standard Time, meaning she'd have been able to work similar hours that she would in New York — except instead of being in an office, she could have lounged with her laptop by the beach!

3. Couples Get Stronger Through Challenges Moving to a new place where you only know each other is a hurdle lots of couples face. So is moving for your partner's job. It may be tough, but if you're committed to making it work, these challenges help you grow. For some couples, that means growing together; for others, it's growing apart. Either way, if Ted and Alexis stuck together through the next phase of their lives, they could have learned a lot from whatever happened next which is something very on-brand for their relationship arc. It's a shame they didn't get to try that.