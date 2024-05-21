Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Travis Kelce isn’t just the guy on the Chiefs who occasionally sings. He’s also the mastermind behind his very own music festival, Kelce Jam. On May 18, the tight end hosted the festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a half-hour outside his football team’s hometown of Kansas City — for the second time. This year’s event had all the exciting thrills, such as Kelce bouncing around the stage like a devoted hype man, a short but effective list of headliners, and several sweet nods to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Kelce Jam 2024 was destined to be a party. On Apr. 2, Kelce told the Hollywood Reporter that he would be celebrating his team’s latest Super Bowl win while also keeping it “fresh and new.” Fast forward to the festival, and the football star kept his word. DJ Irie first opened the event with a few mixes before headliners such as Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Diplo — who’s now on good terms with Swift after his one-sided feud with her in 2017 — also performed their own sets.
The true highlight of the night was Kelce’s small shoutouts to Swift, such as him revealing his favorite era of hers during an off-stage interview. Let’s take a look at the festival’s greatest moments, from Kelce tapping into his inner Ken to teasing that Swift could possibly performing at a future Kelce Jam.