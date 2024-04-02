Travis Kelce's Hosting A Music Festival Called Kelce Jam

Turns out, Travis Kelce really does do it all. The Chiefs tight end is not only the internet’s favorite boyfriend — he’s also the host of a music festival called Kelce Jam (fitting). On April 2, Kelce announced the upcoming festivities on Instagram. “Kansas City are you ready to fight for your right to party!?,” he captioned his post, sharing that Kelce Jam would take place on May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City.

The seven-hour long festival will feature artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz. “The ticket pre-sale begins this Friday at 10:00AM CT with general admission tickets starting at just $49.99,” Kelce continued. “Thanks to Cash App and Visa, Cash App Card holders will have first access to tickets for 24 hours beginning on Thursday, April 4th.”

People hoping to attend can register for tickets now online. Lawn tickets are under $50, but there are other options available — and no, they don’t reach the heights of Eras Tour pricing. Reserved seating starts at $74.99, General Admission Pit costs $89.99, and VIP Tickets are available for $249.99.

If tickets aren’t a possibility, the festival will be live streamed globally on Kelce and Kelce Jam’s social channels.

Michael Owens/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This is the second Kelce Jam, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelce shared what he’s hoping for his second time around. “It was such a blast that I had to do it again this year. I’m so excited,” he said. “I wanted to keep it fresh and keep it new, so this year we asked Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz to come out and perform. And of course, we still got DJ Irie and my guy, DJ E-V, jumping it off, the hometown kid. We got to show the hometown love.”

Kelce also shared the lessons he’s learned from his girlfriend Taylor Swift when it comes to putting on a show. “Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” he quipped.

Kelce continued:

Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.

Sounds like Swift will *not* be making a surprise appearance at the festival, then.