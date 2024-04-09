Turns out, Calvin Harris married a Swiftie. On April 8, his wife Vick Hope confessed to listening to the pop star when her husband’s not around on her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie. (Maybe she’s a fan of “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”?)

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope said, per Billboard. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

Harris and Swift dated for over a year in the mid-2010s, but called it quits by the summer of 2016. From there, things got a little messy. In July, Swift’s rep told Billboard that she co-wrote his song, “This Is What You Came For,” under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Harris did *not* take it well. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” he tweeted at the time. “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Harris continued, “I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it.” (At the time, Swift was seeing Tom Hiddleston.)

Later, Harris regretted the angry tweets and deleted them. “It was completely the wrong instinct,” he clarified in a 2020 interview with British GQ. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Harris isn’t the only one of Swift’s exes who married a Swiftie. Taylor Lautner’s wife is also a fan. Plus, Sophie Turner (who split from Joe Jonas in September) is a huge Swiftie and even a part of the singer’s squad.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Hope didn’t say anything else about Swift, they were both at the Grammys in February, where Swift announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department. (For Hope’s sake, let’s hope Harris is out of the house on April 19.)

Harris and Hope were first spotted together in 2022, and they tied the knot in September 2023. Since getting together, they’ve kept their romance pretty private on purpose. “You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” Hope told Hello! in October 2022. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”