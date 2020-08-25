V From BTS Revealed His Solo Mixtape Is Coming SOON

No other artist drops as much content as BTS year after year. From albums and EPs to solo singles, collaborations, and docuseries, the group is continuously releasing projects. Since things move so quickly in the BTS fandom, ARMY are always on their toes, wondering when new music will arrive. Case in point, a few members of BTS have teased they’ve got mixtapes in the works, and on Wednesday, March 18, V gave fans an exciting update: His first mixtape is coming sooner than you think.

So far, RM, Suga, and J-Hope are the only members of BTS who’ve released their own mixtapes. RM dropped his debut self-titled mixtape, RM, in March 2015 and then dropped Mono in October 2018. Suga, who’s also known as Agust D when dropping solo work, came out with his first solo project, Agust D, in August 2016, and his second, D-2, in May 2020. Meanwhile, J-Hope made his solo debut with the release of Hope World in March 2018.

Fans were so sure Jungkook was next in line to share one of his own, but now they're convinced it's actually V because of his latest teaser. Based on V's history of writing emotional solo songs, fans have a feeling his mixtape will be just as moving.

Before it arrives, here's everything fans need to know about V's debut solo project.

V's Quotes About His First Mixtape

V first teased his solo music project during a March 2020 livestream with RM. At the time, he said he had only written three songs so far. One of those tracks turned out to be "Sweet Night," which was featured in the JTBC/Netflix K-Drama Itaewon Class.

Since then, he's revealed even more details about his recording process. In BTS' docuseries Break The Silence, V said songwriting was more difficult than he thought it would be. "I won't be able to write poetic lyrics like Namjoon, but I'd like to write lyrics that convey my true feelings. It's not easy. How do I get my true feelings across?" he said.

It's unclear when he filmed that scene in Break The Silence, but it seems he's definitely come a long way since then. During a June 2020 livestream, V revealed he's been writing more than ever. In fact, because he's been writing so much, he described it as "the life" he's been living every day.

"I don’t know how many songs I’ve got that will go on the mixtape, but I think I’ve got about eight songs written," V announced. "I want to only give ARMY good songs, so I’m thinking a lot while I write them."

At BTS' November 2020 press conference for their BE album, V teased the sound of his debut mixtape. "While creating [BE], it did not include the classic and jazz style, but the mixtape I'm preparing soon will have those kinds of vibes," he revealed, according to a fan translation. Fans thought the direction was perfect for him because he's said time and time again those are his favorite genres. Plus, fans think his deep and sultry voice was made for jazzy music, and his 2018 solo song "Intro: Singularity" is proof.

Watch V talk about his mixtape below.

V's First Mixtape Sneak Peeks

With V's explanation in mind, fans know his mixtape could have at least eight songs. In May 2020, he teased one of the tracks he's been working on in an episode of Break The Silence.

In July that year, V gave fans another sneak peek of his mixtape on Twitter. "Today's a day where I miss ARMY so so.. so so much. Although not complete, please wait and listen to this spoiler!" V tweeted, according a fan translation by @Charts_K. Unfortunately, he deleted the clip on social media, but not before the BTS ARMY captured it and shared it again. Listen to the snippet below.

From that short clip, fans caught the following lyrics:

Worst was given to me from the heart of the loveless / I play the games, fixed the puzzles, though I'm missing pieces / And I act like my life is just perfect / But behind this smile, it really hurts me / I'm trying to save my life, saving myself with an umbrella...

That August, V surprised fans with another snippet of his mixtape during an episode of BTS' new reality show In The Soop. Similar to the previous teasers he's shared, this song has romantic lyrics backed by bluesy instrumentals. "Will you please dance with me 'cause I can't live without you... I will love you in slow motion," he sings on the track. Listen to it below.

That wasn't all, because V shared another snippet of a song called "Blue & Grey" and fans heard the following English lyrics:

Where's my angel. I'm sick and tired of everything. Someone come and save myself 'cause I can't take it anymore. Everywhere I go, everywhere I see, can you look at me 'cause I'm going free? Every time I cry, every time I smile, can you look at me 'cause I'm blue and grey? I just wanna be happier, baby don't let me go.

As fans know, the track ended up on BTS' BE album, but it was totally different than what fans heard, because this new version featured all seven members and the lyrics were in Korean rather than English. You can compare the two versions below.

Fans are hoping V's mixtape will include his solo version with the English lyrics.

V's First Mixtape Release Date

Finally, the big question on everyone's mind is when V is planning on dropping his mixtape. He hasn't announced an exact date, but in an August 2020 interview uploaded to BTS' YouTube channel, he said he was aiming to drop it by the end of the year.

Hear V talk about his future goals beginning at the 7:02 mark below.

Fans guessed he would drop it in time for his 25th birthday on Dec. 30, 2020, and something V said on Dec. 14 added to their theory. "I wish my mixtape would come out soon," V teased during an interview with Genius. "V, I really want it to come out soon, too," RM added.

Watch V talk about his mixtape below.

Unfortunately, that date came and went without V's mixtape being released, and 2021 brought a bit of bad news regarding the upcoming release. During his BTS: BE-hind interview on Feb. 27, 2021, V confirmed his mixtape had been delayed. The singer said he would release the mixtape when he is happy with its quality, but suggested that likely wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

Now, it seems 2022 may be fans’ lucky year. On March 17, Billboard reported a member of the BTS ARMY asked V on the Weverse app when his mixtape would drop. “I’ll release it within the year,” he reportedly wrote back, according to a translation by Koreaboo. Here’s hoping that happens sooner rather than later!