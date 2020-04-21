For weeks, there have been rumors floating around BTS has a new docuseries coming out, and now the ARMY can finally rejoice! BTS' Break The Silence is officially confirmed. The group shared so many new details about the series, and the one piece of info fans have been curious about the most is its release date. Luckily for ARMYs, Break The Silence will be here very soon.

The ARMY first had an inkling the series was coming on March 10. Since nothing can get past them, they noticed one of Big Hit Entertainment's sub-branches, Big Hit Three Sixty, had reportedly filed a request for a new docuseries and the first two episodes were apparently pending approval from the Korean Music Copyright Association. The same day the rumors began, RM did a livestream, during which he teased BTS was working on a secret project. Naturally, fans believed he was alluding to the series.

On April 21, BTS announced all the details about Break The Silence on Weverse (their official fan community app), including that it will be available exclusively on the app.

First of all, Break The Silence will focus on the entirety of BTS' Love Yourself and Speak Yourself tours, which took place from 2018 to 2019.

There will be seven episodes in total, with the first two episodes premiering on May 12 at 9 p.m. KST (that's 8 a.m. ET). From then on, fans can expect two episodes to air per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fans who are eager to watch Break The Silence the moment it premieres can pre-order the series on the Weverse Shop beginning on April 28 at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. ET) all the way through May 12 at 8:59 p.m. KST (7:59 a.m. ET). The cost of the series has not been disclosed yet, but fans can expect it to cost around $20 since BTS' Bon Voyage 4 and Bring The Soul docuseries were both about that much.

Although Weverse didn't reveal how long each episode will run, fans did some digging and they discovered each episode will apparently clock in at around 25-30 minutes.

Here's BTS' official announcement about the show:

Since BTS' docuseries usually show the group's behind-the-scenes life on tour, fans will be in their feels seeing what all the members went through to put on so many successful concerts.