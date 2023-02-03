The Best 2023 Music Festivals, Ranked By How $$$ They Are

There’s no better form of live entertainment than a music festival. Whether you’re marching through lush festival grounds or tucked away in venues comfortable enough to hold a mid-sized crowd, festivals can expose music lovers to an array of genres. Normally, people travel to these events to see their favorite artist, and leave being a stan of another. While that’s a stunning example of the festival experience, there’s one trait that makes it a bit exhausting: ticket prices.

It’s no secret you might have to shell out the big bucks to attend a festival. Prices have hit a new high this year, with mainstream treasures like Coachella bumping their general admission passes to $499 (!). That’s not even including other factors such as the costs of flights or gas, if you’re looking to do a road trip.

However, there are some underground festival gems (Just Like Heaven) and other music heavyweights (Governors Ball) that are flaunting impressive lineups for a tad bit cheaper. As for scoring plane tickets, there are a few ways potential flyers can save a dollar or two while still having fun.

From global mainstays to well-known festivals in the U.S., here are 10 festivals to add to your 2023 itinerary, ranked by price.

10 M3F Festival Date: March 3 & 4, 2023 Location: Hance Park in Phoenix, AZ Cost: General Admission ($90-$145) and VIP ($170-$275) What To Know: There’s nothing more commendable than a festival that delivers an intriguing lineup while also upholding the community. Enter M3F (short for McDowell Mountain Music Festival), a nonprofit that donates ticket proceedings to charities in the local Phoenix area, per Forbes. As with every year, the festival’s lineup is ace with their indie-pop and psychedelic acts, so be sure to check out sets from artists below. Artists To Watch: Maggie Rogers, Ashe, Toro y Moi, Quinn XCII, and Evan Giia

09 Wireless Festival Date: July 9, 2023 Location: Finsbury Park, London Cost: General Admission (£80-£90) and VIP (£170-£185). According to Forbes’ Currency Converter, GA roughly converts to $99-$111.59, while VIP sits between $210.35-$228.91. What To Know: Sure, the states offer an eclectic roster of festivals. However, don’t let that draw you away from sonic events overseas, which have proved their staying power with impressive lineups. London’s Wireless Festival exemplifies that, and offers three days of the biggest R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats artists in the music scene. Artists To Watch: FLO, Bryson Tiller, Lola Brooke, Travis Scott, Glorilla, and Joey Bada$$

08 Just Like Heaven Date: May 13, 2023 Location: Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA Cost: General Admission ($149-$189); GA+ ($249); VIP ($369-389); and Clubhouse, only 21+ ($649) What To Know: One step onto Just Like Heaven’s festival grounds feels like you’re scrolling on 2014 Tumblr. You know, those grungy blogs filled with pictures of indie-rock bands (think Two Door Cinema Club and The XX), angsty quotes from Skins, grainy polaroids, and smudged eyeliner. That era was a fever dream; however, for those longing to return to that melodramatic time period, Just Like Heaven is the closest that comes. Artists To Watch: Azealia Banks, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, and The Walkmen

07 Lovers & Friends Fest Date: May 6, 2023 Location: Las Vegas Festival Grounds, NV Cost: General Admission ($250-$335); GA+ ($465-$485); Hotel and Ticket Packages (start at $599); VIP ($565-$585); VIP Cabana ($17,000) What To Know: Early aughts, hip-hop, and R&B darlings — this is for you. The Lovers and Friends festival is back to serve up more nostalgia, and this year’s lineup is too good to be true. This event is something special, largely because it knocks that absurd debate that “R&B is dead.” While calling on soulful pioneers that laid the groundwork for R&B to thrive (Mariah Carey and Usher), the festival proves the soulful genre is still a staple with modern acts like Summer Walker and Miguel. Artists To Watch: Mariah Carey, JoJo, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Usher

06 Governors Ball @GovBallNYC/TWITTER Date: June 9 – 11, 2023 Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York Cost: Festival goers can purchase one-day tickets or three-day tickets for every tier except Platinum, which only has three-day tickets available. For one-day passes: General Admission ($139); GA+ ($239); VIP ($339) For three-day passes: General Admission ($299); GA+ ($479); VIP ($799); Platinum ($2,999) What To Know: New York is a hotbed for many iconic events, including star-studded music festivals like The Governors Ball. This year, the music haven will retire its longtime stay at Randall’s Island Park for Flushing Meadows and host artists like Lizzo, Diplo, and Kendrick Lamar. Artists To Watch: Lizzo, Aespa, PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, Haim, and Kim Petras

05 Rolling Loud (California) Dates: Mar 3 – Mar 5, 2023 Location: Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California Cost: General Admission ($329); GA+ ($479); VIP ($849); VIP Munchie ($999) What To Know: Rolling Loud has trekked through numerous cities in California, such as San Bernardino and Los Angeles. This year, the festival is taking over Inglewood for the first time, and hauled in some of the most promising acts in the rap game to mark the occasion. Over the weekend of March 3-5, try catching sets from the artists below. Artists To Watch: Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Ice Spice, City Girls, Saweetie, and Ski Mask The Slump God

04 Hangout Festival Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama Date: May 19 – May 21, 2023 Cost: Only Tier 2 tickets are currently available to purchase. General Admission ($339); GA+ ($539); VIP ($1,299); Super VIP ($2,199) What To Know: This year’s Hangout Festival is worth booking a plane ticket to. These grounds know how to make summer memorable with their beach party vibes and sunshine-filled fun. That aura carries over to the lineup, which includes exciting sets from SZA, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Paramore. Artists To Watch: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Ferg, Thundercat, Tove Lo, and Lil Nas X

03 Bonnaroo Date: June 15 – 18, 2023 Location: Manchester, TN Cost: Festival goers have the option to purchase 1-day tickets or 4-day tickets for every tier. For one-day passes: General Admission ($175); GA+ ($300); VIP ($500); Platinum ($1,250). For four-day passes: General Admission ($340); GA+ ($600); VIP ($999); Platinum ($3,500). What to know: Tennessee will certainly be lit this year. This summer, Bonnaroo will make its grand return to Great Stage Park and offer up a genre-spanning lineup that’ll have you lining up at every single set. Seriously, their roster of acts is just that good this year. Artists To Watch: Paramore, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Foo Fighters

02 Primavera Sound Dates and Locations: Barcelona, Spain (May 31 – June 3, 2023) & Madrid, Spain (June 7 – 10, 2023) Cost: Four-day tickets for Barcelona only (€325 or $353.08); one-day tickets (€125 or $135.80); and one-day VIP (€185 or $200.99). Check out more ticket options, such as the Primavera Pack and VIP tickets for both Barcelona and Madrid lineup, here. What To Know: Primavera Sound is another example that music festivals are just as riveting overseas. As with every year, the event curated quite a lineup for both its Barcelona and Madrid dates, attracting popular artists like Spain’s own Rosalía, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, and Calvin Harris. Artists To Watch: Halsey, Kelela, FKA Twigs, Red Velvet, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), and Japanese Breakfast