Usher's Got It Bad For BTS Based On His Response To Their "Butter" Shoutout

When BTS dropped “Butter” on Friday, May 21, fans were shook over the track’s flirty lyrics, especially the line mentioning Usher. “Smooth like butter/ Pull you in like no other/ Don't need no Usher/ To remind me you got it bad,” V sings in the second verse, referencing the star’s iconic 2001 single “U Got It Bad.” ARMYs thought it was a nice tribute to Usher, who BTS has praised time and time again as being one of their musical inspirations. Now, fans can’t get over Usher's response to BTS' "Butter" shoutout because it was everything.

To give you some context on how big of a deal this interaction is, let me explain BTS’ history of supporting Usher. For years, whenever interviewers asked the group who they would love to collaborate with, they would always say Usher. Out of all the members, Jimin shouted out the R&B star the most. For example, during a November 2017 interview with The Morning Mess, Jimin said his favorite Usher song was “No Limit,” and he even busted a move from the song’s music video to prove it. Then, while BTS was in New York City for their 2020 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance, Jimin was seen dancing to Usher’s “Yeah!” while the guys were waiting to hit the stage.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, after all these years of being fans, BTS has finally received a shoutout back from Usher. On Thursday, June 3, Usher posted a video of himself strutting to “Butter” on social media, along with the caption, “DONT❌NEED🤲🏾NO❌USHER🕴🏾TO✌🏾REMIND💭ME😹YOUVE👉🏾GOT🤲🏾IT🎈BAD🧑🏾‍🌾.” He tagged BTS, and fans loved the clip so much they helped it achieve over five million views on TikTok and 500,000 views on Twitter. They also got “WKAE UP JIMIN” trending worldwide in hopes Usher’s biggest fan would see the post.

Check out Usher’s response to BTS’ “Butter” shoutout below.

ARMYs are absolutely living for this interaction!