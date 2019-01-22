Social Media
40 Clever Instagram Captions For Music Festival Pics And OOTD Reveals

Get your glitter makeup and space buns ready to party, because music festivals are back. Many fellow music lovers out there can agree that there's no better experience than dancing for days, belting out your favorite songs, and living in the moment with your besties. Let’s not forget that music festivals have become a place to really outdo yourself with cute and Insta-worthy OOTDs. When it comes time to break out your iridescent crop top, flower power crown, and fringe-tastic denim jacket to stand out in the crowd (and on your feed), you’ll want some clever Instagram captions for music festival pics when you’re ready to post.

Music festivals are coming back in a big way, but festivals like Rolling Loud and Coachella may already be on your bucket list. After all, music festivals really offer the ultimate experience on so many fronts. Not only do you get to see artists and bands you’ve been dying to see perform all on one stage, but there’s also delicious festival food and tons of photo ops to snag the cutest group pics of you and your besties. When it comes time to share all those sunglasses selfies, ferris wheel photos, and candid pics of you dancing in the crowd, you’ll need some festival captions for Instagram to make posting those pics so much easier.

While the artists on the lineup may have been what initially drew you in, it’s the weekend away with your friends that will make the experience something you’ll want to remember forever. Having photos of all your favorite memories will ensure you truly do remember it all. Of course, anyone who has attended a music festival knows how important it is to keep your phone charged, and you don’t want to be wasting your battery coming up with rave captions on your own. Instead, have these 40 quotes about music festivals saved to your phone or packed away with your sunscreen and portable charger. Get as specific as you want with some Rolling Loud captions or festival vibes quotes that are all about Coachella. You could also just use any of these music festival quotes for a big photo dump at the end of the weekend to accompany all of your favorite memories.

  1. "Vibes."
  2. "Current mood."
  3. "It's a lifestyle."
  4. "Craving the summer heat and beats."
  5. "Kiss my bass."
  6. "Let's dance like we're in the rain and since we're in the shower."
  7. "I don't want this song to ever end."
  8. "There's no time for talking, so let's dance like nobody is watching."
  9. "Over here slaying festival style like..."
  10. "Coachella chillin'."
  11. "Please don't stop the music." — Rihanna, "Don't Stop The Music"
  12. "Here for the beats."
  13. "This song is gonna be stuck in my head forever, but I'm not complaining."
  14. "I've danced for three days straight, but who's counting?"
  15. "I just like to dance. Dancing's my favorite."
  16. "There's no place like the festival grounds"
  17. "Festival season only comes once a year, so let's celebrate while it's here."
  18. "'Tis the season to be singing and dancing."
  19. "May you never be too grown up to dance your heart out."
  20. "Keep calm and dance 'till sunrise."
  21. "I'm a free spirit with a wild heart."
  22. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."
  23. "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going To California"
  24. "Sunday funday."
  25. "I'd rather wear flowers in my hair than diamonds around my neck."
  26. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Wildflowers"
  27. "Listen to the music." — The Doobie Brothers, "Listen To The Music"
  28. "Once festival season begins, we'll start as strangers and leave as friends."
  29. "Let's go where the music never ends."
  30. “Rock ‘n’ rolling loud.”
  31. “Turnip the music.”
  32. “Imagine if I wore this outfit to work.”
  33. “‘Chella romantic.”
  34. “Rave till the grave.”
  35. “Catch me at Lolla.”
  36. “It’s more than music to us.”
  37. “This festival was perfect, and so were all my outfits.”
  38. “All aboard the music festival express.”
  39. “Follow the call of the disco ball.”
  40. “I just go where the music takes me.”