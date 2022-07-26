After two years of travel uncertainty, airlines are finally back in action, and those plane tickets you’ve been manifesting are patiently waiting to be claimed by you. The world is your oyster, and you can finally go anywhere you want — if you can afford the fares, of course. Even though travel options are open again, that doesn’t mean ticket prices haven’t been inflated, in addition to add-on travel costs like gas and food. It seems daunting to travel on a small budget, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your dream of embarking on life-changing adventures. Here’s how to save money on flights, straight from TikTok travel influencers who’ve nailed the best travel hacks out there.

Traveling is never really stress-free, which is why planning — especially with your travel budget — is so vital. It starts when you go to research your tickets, and if you do it right, you can save hundreds of dollars before you even fly. Luckily, the popular app has got your back with plenty of TikTok travel hacks to navigate the cheapest ticket possible for your next big trip. There are tons of tips, from how to save money on international flights to how to claim money the airline owes you for inconvenient delays. Browse through these TikTok flight hacks and use the extra money you save for souvenirs, amazing food, and experiences you’ll remember forever.

Use A Private Window Or VPN When Researching Flights @trendytraveler Whenever you search for plane tickets, TikTok user @trendytraveler recommends always using a private browser window or turning on “incognito” mode. This will block sites from tracing your cookies and raising prices based on your search interests. She says it’s smart to use Virtual Private Network or VPN so airline sites can’t see the location you are searching from. Flight fares can be inflated based on where you live, and with a VPN, you can change your origin to a country with a lower currency. This allows you to search for international flights without inflated prices and compare fares from different countries.

Choose The Right Day To Book And Fly @tawnyaschultz In recent years, the general rule has been to book your flights on Tuesdays because that’s when tickets are cheapest. But now that everyone’s doing it, it’s no longer an optimal day. TikToker @tawnyaschultz shared that, according to Expedia, Sunday is now the best day to purchase plane tickets because pricing can be up to 36% cheaper than any other time of the week. You should also be aware of the day of the week you’ll be departing. If you can, choose the off-peak days of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday to shave off hundreds from your bill.

Compare Prices With This Google Flights “Hack” @addison.jarman If you like to use Google Flights to find a flight route, remember this tip to find the best deals. TikTok user @addison.jarman says her Google Flights strategy is to enter her departure city but leave the destination blank. To avoid super long layovers that usually come with cheap tickets, she selects the “non-stop only” filter in the search. Then, she inputs a flexible travel month or selection of dates to fly so every option comes up. Then, she clicks on the map to compare the cheapest flights for her next getaway.

Sign Up For Pricing Alerts On Airline Websites @mrsdowjones TikTok user @mrsdowjones has tons of money-saving flight hacks to check out. She recommends setting up airline website notifications so that they can alert you when the cheapest flight out is available. She says it’s always a smaller bill when you purchase directly from the airline’s website, but if you don’t see a flight to your destination, apps like Hopper allow you to “Watch This Trip” so you can grab your tickets at their lowest price when they’re available.

Rebook In 24 Hours For A Price Drop @erikakullberg It’s so frustrating to pay a lot of money for a flight, only to see the original price drop to much cheaper the next day. TikToker @erikakullberg points out that, according to the Department of Transportation, you can get a full refund for a flight — as long as you booked it within 24 hours. So, if you see your ticket has gotten cheaper, go ahead and cancel it and repurchase it at a lower price.

Take Advantage Of Student Discounts @travelwithpat If you’re still in school, you travels can be cheaper. TikTok user @travelwithpat says students can log on to StudentUniverse.com for free and input their travel days for cheaper flights that are hundreds of dollars off. Discounts may vary on your qualification as a student, but the search portal is definitely worth a shot for both domestic and international flights.

Get Compensated For Flight Delays In The EU And UK @milansinghhh There’s nothing worse than being stuck in an airport because your international flight is delayed. But did you know you can request compensation in cash? It’s important to know your rights as a traveler and read the fine print, like this very important law TikTok user @milansinghhh highlighted. The EU261 law states that as long you’re flying with EU or UK airlines, the delay was within the airline’s control, and you arrive to your destination over three hours later than expected, you are entitled to claim money or amenities in return.

Plan A Layover As A Final Destination @yourrichbff Have you heard of Skiplagged.com? It shows you “hidden” airfare beyond normal sites. It allows you to plan a cheaper flight using a layover as a final destination instead of a direct flight, since non-stop tickets are usually more expensive. This is a major finesse shared by @yourrichbff that’s fully legal — just make sure not to list your airline loyalty number in case of complications, and remember to carry-on your bags so they don’t end up at the final stop.

Be Flexible With Your Flight Origin And Buy Tickets At The Airport @melanatedadventures TikTok @melanatedadventures says to always seach for flights from every airport in your area because it can save you hundreds on a flight depending on where the plane departs. For instance, if you live in Philadelphia, you can compare tickets leaving Philadelphia, Newark, JFK, or even D.C. airports. A short two-hour drive to an airport a few cities over could save you a lot in fares, If you’re looking to fly Spirit or Frontier Airlines, purchase your tickets at the airport to avoid extra online fees. Going to the ticket counter can save you up to $20-40 on unnecessary charges.