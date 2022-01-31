Traveling seems to be at the top of everyone’s to-do list this year. After staying close to home for almost two years, the wanderlust is more real than ever before. However, before you make any solid plans, it’s best to check out the top TikTok travel hacks and trends for 2022 to make sure you’re getting the best deal for your journey and saving money where you can.

While TikTok is your go-to resource for cleaning hacks and new foodie recipes, you might be surprised to know that the video-sharing app is also one of the best places to find travel tips. As of Monday, Jan. 31, the #travelhacks tag has over 765 million views. If you’re looking to get away sometime this year, TikTok can also help you discover the top travel trends of 2022 to narrow down where to fly to first.

According to travel experts at Next Vacay, Google searchs for “air travel hacks” have also increased by 350% as of Jan. 14 over the last 12 months, showing that Gen Z is putting more focus than ever on saving money on traveling and flights.

Whether you’d like to see your long-distance bestie for the first time in years or fly overseas to one of your bucket list destinations, TikTok can help you plan a super budget-friendly adventure as well as providing flight hacks for cheap flights.

In fact, things like learning about airline bump compensation is a perk of keeping up with the best TikTok travel hacks and trends. Instead of scrolling through the FYP to find all the info you need, though, you can just check out these 10 viral tips picked out just for you.

01 The Airline Bump Compensation Hack TikTok Airlines are notorious for overbooking their flights. In the event that you’re ever bumped from your seat, you’ll want to know about the viral airline bump compensation hack from TikToker @erikakullberg. Basically, if an airline oversells seats and tries to bump you, you can ask for some major money in exchange for the inconvenience and “involuntary denied boarding.” If your flight is delayed over 2 hours, you can ask for up to 400% of your one-way fare. No need to read the fine print, because @erikakullberg already has. The extra money you get if this ever happens to you can be put towards a nice meal on your trip, souvenirs to bring back home, or another adventure in 2022.

02 The Pillow Hack Nowadays, it seems like airlines are just trying to squeeze money out of you for every little thing. If you’re only allowed one carry-on item, you can try this pillow hack from TikToker @nolimitua. Since you need a pillow for sleeping on the plane and pillows fly for free, you can use yours as extra storage. Take a zip up pillow case and fill it up with any clothes and soft items that don’t fit in your carry-on.

03 The Hands-Free Phone Hack TikTok During takeoff and landing, you can’t have your tray table down. While it’s a minor inconvenience to have to hold your phone up to watch Netflix, it is still an inconvenience. That’s where the hands-free phone hack from TikToker @shoshoni_vdv_ comes in handy. Using the bag provided in your backseat pocket, you can use that with your phone case to hang you phone up at eye level to watch.

04 The DIY Neck Pillow Hack A very similar airline travel hack comes from TikToker @kristenashleyblack. By rolling up some clothes in a sweater, you can make your own DIY travel pillow and sneak in extra clothes that don’t fit into your carry-on. You can even hide some items under a beanie.

05 The String Backpack Hack The number of carry-on bags you’re allowed to bring seems to be a real issue with many travelers, and another way to save money is to sneak in another mini bag. Since security doesn’t care about how many bags you have, TikToker @miniadvantures suggests bringing along an extra drawstring backpack full of clothes that you can hide under a sweater once you go through security. This might be easier than having to wear a bunch of extra layers to bring all the clothes you want on your trip.

06 How To Upgrade To First Class For Free Sometimes, it’s as easy as asking politely. If one of your travel goals is to fly first class, but you don’t have the budget for it, TikToker @nielsen_xo suggests just asking once you arrive at your gate. While this travel hack may not always work, it doesn’t hurt to see if they’ll bump you up for free to your dream seat.

07 Travel Hack For Oversized Items For more packing tips, TikToker @bblawncarekc has this travel hack for oversized items. This is actually perfect for clothes as a homemade space bag. All you need to do is place your items in a trash bag and suck the air out using a vacuum. It’ll compress them so it’s easier to pack, and you’ll have extra space for other items.

08 Do Not Drink Airline Coffee This travel hack comes from flight attendant and TikToker @katkamalani, so you can definitely trust this tip. While you may be tempted to drink the coffee on a red eye flight, @katkamalani suggests you avoid any beverages that don’t come from a bottle or can. That includes the coffee and tea, because the tanks and machines are rarely cleaned. Gross!

09 How To Get Royal Treatment On Your Flight Another hack from TikToker @katkamalani is how to get the royal treatment on your flight. Kindness goes a long way, so @katkamalani recommends giving your flight attendants a small gift like a $5 Starbucks card or lip balm. By showing them some gratitude, they’ll make sure you get extra goodies and attention on your flight.

10 Travel Toiletries Hack Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel has a super helpful travel hack for your toiletries. If you have a bag you throw all your items in, you know how messy it can get. So, Frankel suggest using smaller bags within your big bag for different categories like oral care, skincare, and makeup. That way, it’s easier to sort through and everything is ready to go when it’s time to catch your flight.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.