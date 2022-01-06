OMG, the acronym, is out, and spelling out the whole damn phrase is in. You can thank Adele. The mononymous singer just dropped a teaser trailer for her “Oh My God” music video. The song is featured on her recently released and critically acclaimed album, 30. Oh my god? Honestly, thank God. It’s the perfect time for a new Adele music video.

The teaser trailer she released online Jan. 6 announced the “Oh My God” music video comes out on Jan. 12 at 12 a.m. ET. Adele captioned her post, “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.”

In addition to being “rested and “re-set,” Adele looks stunning. The one-and-only shot of the 33-year-old singer in the “Oh My God” teaser features her standing in front of what low-key looks like a massive ring light. She’s in a floor-length gown and a caplet adorned with cross-like chains. She’s also wearing what appears to be black gloves. It’s giving Pope vibes, which makes sense since any performance by Adele is a service to us all.

“Oh My God” is the second music video from the album 30. In October 2021, she dropped her first single and music video in several years, “Easy on Me,” which spawned many outstanding memes. A month later, she finally dropped the long-awaited full album, which also features the standout tracks “To Be Loved,” “I Drink Wine,” and “My Little Love.”

Back in the spotlight with a new album and her boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele is keeping busy. She persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle feature as the default setting for her albums. In mid-November, she starred in a CBS primetime special One Night Only, which featured a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, a concert at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory, and even a surprise proposal for two audience members.

As for the actual album, Billboard reports 30 was the best-selling vinyl album of 2021. As of Jan. 3, Billboard also reported that 30 has spent six consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Thankfully, Adele isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In addition to the upcoming “Oh My God” music video, the singer announced a Las Vegas concert residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. The show, titled Weekends With Adele, kicks off on Jan. 21 and runs through mid-April.

Here’s hoping a music video for “Love Is A Game” comes next.