Mojave Grey is used to surprising people. Zander Bleck and Michael Pozzi, who make up the musical duo, have made a name for themselves by blending two unexpected genres: rock and roll and EDM. For dance festival crowds, their performances are standout — not many acts are reaching for a microphone and guitar on stage. Their unique sound might inspire shock and awe (and hopefully, some dancing), but for Bleck and Pozzi, everything is going according to plan.

Bleck says he manifests “religiously,” and Pozzi explains that they’re both manifestors in the Human Design System of categorizing personality types. “It’s always been my guiding light and North Star,” Bleck says. “Tomorrow, I’m actually getting a tattoo about manifestation. This career is such a wild ride. You need to have a little bit of that energy.”

This eye-on-the-prize mentality has always been their MO. In 2023, the duo snuck into Coachella, asking attendees for their bracelets so they could catch some of the festival. “Back then, we said that it would take two years for us to get back there as performers,” Bleck says. Mojave Grey did return to Coachella two years later, performing at the Heineken House in April 2025. They performed at Breakaway Minnesota on June 6, dropped the new single “Mayday” on June 13, and are wrapping up the summer with a performance at Breakaway Philadelphia in early September.

Ahead of their first Breakaway performance, Bleck and Pozzi caught up with Elite Daily about their upcoming second album, more performances, and (of course) some manifestations.

Elite Daily: Tell me about playing at Breakaway. How is this festival different from other shows?

Michael Pozzi: We consistently give it our all, no matter what the situation is. We also bring the live element to performances — Zander sings, and I play guitar — and that’s not typical. Especially for festivals and bigger stages, we try to amplify by engaging the crowd.

ED: Do you have any pre-show rituals?

MP: Chugging Celsius.

Zander Bleck: With bigger shows, the two of us try to connect before going on stage. Every show is different, so it changes, but we should come up with a routine — maybe a rapé ceremony [sacred Amazonian ritual] or something.

ED: What’s the first thing you do postshow?

ZB: Try to find a towel because I’m usually sweating a lot.

MP: The first thing I do is put my guitar away. But Zander and I always like to meet new fans and engage with the people who come to our shows. We’ve gained a ton of fans by doing that.

ZB: It’s a very cool, communal energy. We go out into the crowd a lot throughout our performances, which is kind of becoming our trademark.

People will say, ‘Oh, you’re like a rock and roll Rüfüs du Sol.’

ED: When you go into the crowd, what kind of conversations are you having with fans?

ZB: Everyone comments on how different the performance is. We come from a more rock and roll background, and we bring that energy to the DJ space. It’s not what you usually expect at an EDM show.

MP: We get a lot of “How am I just hearing about you guys?” comments and comparisons. People will say, “Oh, you’re like a rock and roll Rüfüs du Sol.” We love being associated with acts like that.

ED: You recently performed at the Heineken House at Coachella and shared a video of your agent telling you you’d booked it. What was it like, getting that call?

ZB: It was like a crazy, surreal dream. Coachella is something we’ve been going after for a long time. When they first announced the lineup and we weren’t on it, it was this deflating feeling of “Oh man, I really thought we were going to get there.” Just a few weeks later, it worked out with Heineken House. It ended up being incredible.

ED: How did it feel, being on stage there?

ZB: It’s crazy how fast our brains make things normal. It quickly shifted to “All right, how do we play the best show we can play?” It was nice to play over two weekends because it all happens in a blur, and then you get to do it again.

ED: On the Cheat Codes podcast in April, you also said you’re hoping to sell out your first arena in 18 months. Have you made any headway on that goal?

ZB: I’m still very confident. At this point, we have 16 months. I think we’re at a tipping point, and things are going to start to accelerate. We recently played our first headlining show in Austin, and sold out in one day. That was definitely a signal of where we want to go. We know we can connect with a pretty big audience, so we just want to get the word out.

ED: “Mayday” is officially out. Do you have more new music on the way?

ZB: We have a lot of great music coming out, including our second album. “Mayday” will set off the Mojave summer vibe.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.