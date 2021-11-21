Adele Got Spotify To Make A Massive Change To How It Plays Albums For Her 30 Release

Adele continues to not take it easy on us. With the release of her fourth studio album 30 on Friday, Nov. 19 earning 60.7 million streams in its first day, it’s already one of Spotify’s most successful album releases ever. So it’s a no-brainer that Spotify might have a soft spot for Adele (who doesn't?). The British singer had one request for Spotify though: to remove the default shuffle feature from her albums. The streaming service is notorious for defaulting albums to shuffle instead of the curated tracklist order created by the artist. Listening to 30 the way Adele intended it to be heard ensures that her story will be told correctly. For this reason, Adele convinced Spotify to remove shuffle for her albums, and, honestly, it makes so much sense.

The 33-year-old shared on Twitter how important this one request was in how she wanted to release her personal album and have it heard by fans. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry,” she wrote in the tweet. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

And because Adele is, well, Adele, Spotify even replied to her tweet and said, “Anything for you.”

Several Spotify users are commenting that they are still able to see the shuffle button under 30, and yes, the shuffle button is not completely gone, but it just won’t be the default playing order for the album.

The 12-track album delivers many highly emotional songs that tell the story of Adele’s 2019 divorce and the emotions she went through in the aftermath. In her October cover story for Vogue, she told the magazine that 30 is her most personal collection of work. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele said. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

I guess there’s nothing we love more than a story of heartache, growth, and self-care because, as of now, Adele is one of the most-streamed female artists of all time sitting next to Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Rodrigo.