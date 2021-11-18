Days before dropping her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19, Adele surprised fans with a performance of her new track, “To Be Loved.” The six-minute-long clip, which the singer shared on Instagram on Nov. 17, appears to have been taken at her home as Adele belts out the song while sitting on a couch backed by nothing but a piano. “To be loved and love at the highest count means to lose all the things I can't live without,” the star sings. After watching the video, fans praised Adele’s vocals and called the single an absolute masterpiece.

It marked the first time Adele performed the song, which is the eleventh track on her upcoming album. Similar to “Easy On Me,” the star’s newest ballad seems to be about experiencing heartbreak. “I built a house for love to grow/ I was so young that it was hard to know,” she sings at the top of the song. “I'm as lost now as I was back then / Always make a mess of everything.”

Watch Adele’s surprise performance of “To Be Loved” below.

The lyrics may hint at her split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two reportedly began dating in 2011, and a year later, they welcomed their son, Angelo, into the world. In March 2017, Adele announced she and Konecki had gotten married. Sadly, they called it quits in April 2019 after eight years together.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

During an Oct. 10 Instagram Live, Adele said fans could expect 30 to be about divorce. She hinted at her breakup in her single “Easy On Me,” as well as 30 songs like “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is Game,” which she performed during her One Night Only concert on Nov. 14.

Fans sobbed hearing her previous songs, so when they heard “To Be Loved,” they became even more of a mess. See fans’ reactions to the track below.

If these tweets are evidence of anything, it’s that fans are not prepared to emotionally handle Adele’s 30 album.