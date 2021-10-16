These Adele "Easy On Me" Memes Will Help You Laugh Through The Tears

Adele broke the internet by releasing her first single in six years on Friday, Oct. 15, and fans are losing it over the emotional tune. In the singer’s typical fashion, she beautifully captured all the pain of heartbreak in her track “Easy On Me,” and it’s the ballad of the ~moment~. As you listen to the track on repeat, here are the best Adele “Easy On Me” memes, tweets, and jokes that will provide some needed comic relief.

“Easy On Me” is the first track released from Adele’s upcoming 30 album, which was inspired by her recent life changes, most notably her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019. When Adele first announced the official release date for 30 on Twitter on Oct. 13, she wrote a lengthy note detailing the highly-anticipated drop. “I’m ready to finally put this album out,” the singer wrote. “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then, and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x,” Adele concluded.

In her November cover interview with Vogue, Adele discussed her album and the single, “Easy On Me,” revealing she wrote much of the album for her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Konecki. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” Adele said. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” the singer added.

“Easy On Me” is an Adele piano ballad at its best, with lyrics like, “Go easy on me baby / I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me / Had no time to choose / What I chose to do.” With such a sad vibe, it’s no wonder fans want to bring some lightness to the track.

Most of the memes and jokes about Adele’s latest single are playing on how its powerful sadness has affected listeners:

Some people are making memes about the singer’s “Technicolor” era since the singer has previously used a lot of black and white in her aesthetics, and the music video notably breaks free from the monochrome in the end. And, of course, it’s getting comparisons to WandaVision:

There are other jokes about the sheer intensity of Adele’s looks throughout the music video. And then there are mom jokes, too.

One meme hilariously compares Adele’s “Hello” to “Easy On Me” since she used the same house in each music video:

And then there was that subtle change from the flip phone to a different device:

One fan thinks it’s worthy of worship:

Some jokes call out the lyrics:

For some fans, it’s easy to pretend they’re Adele:

The Doncaster Council jokingly had a bone to pick with Adele’s littering in her music video:

With so many great “Easy On Me” memes, tweets, and jokes, you can easily laugh between the tears.