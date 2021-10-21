At this point, Adele’s name is practically synonymous with soul-crushing songs. The record-smashing British vocalist has dropped breakup anthem after breakup anthem, starting with “First Love” on her debut album, 19. On 21, she released “Someone Like You,” a bomb that changed the unrequited love game forever. On 25, giants like “When We Were Young” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” made even the most stable relationships cower in fear. And this year, she released the single “Easy On Me,” ahead of her fourth album, 30, inspired by her divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March 2021.

So yes, Adele is the undisputed Queen Of Breakups. But after all the lovesickness, it’s soothing to know she’s in a new relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul — and it sounds like they’re very happy together.

Historically, the performer hasn’t been forthcoming about her romantic endeavors, opting instead to channel her emotion into her heart-rending music. But as Adele puts her divorce behind her, she’s opening up more about her love life — and especially about her new sports tycoon boo. Follow along below for everything you need to know about Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship timeline.

May 2021: The Cold Shoulder

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with the New Yorker for an article published May 31 about his impact on the sports industry, Paul — an agent for basketball megastars like LeBron James — mentioned he’d been “hanging out” with “a major pop star.” But he added, somewhat defensively I might add, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

July 2021: Rumor Has It

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It wasn’t until early July when the pair was first spotted together in public. They were in Phoenix, at game five of the NBA finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Rumors instantly started to fly about their involvement. While neither one of them had officially confirmed the relationship, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reportedly referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend” on an episode of the podcast The Lowe Post. On July 20, Page Six reported that the couple was “100 percent” dating, according to claims made by an unnamed source.

September 2021: The Sweetest Devotion

After reports surfaced that Adele and Paul’s relationship was legit, a source told People that it wasn’t “super serious, but they're having a good time." The source continued, "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

But things started to heat up in September, when Adele made their budding relationship Instagram official. On Sept. 20, she shared a carousel of images from a wedding she and Paul attended together in Los Angeles. The final image showed the couple getting cozy and smiling together in a photobooth.

October 2021: Rolling In The Deep

In an interview with Vogue published on Oct. 7, Adele revealed more about her blossoming relationship, noting that she and Paul had been long-time friends before crossing into romance at the beginning of this year. She told Vogue, “He was always there, I just didn’t see him.”

She added that when she met him at a party a couple years ago, following a few drinks. “I said, ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’ He’s just so f*cking funny,” she recalled.

It was his energy that attracted Adele to him, first as a friend and later as a partner. “He was dancing,” she told Vogue. “All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she continued. “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

As for making their relationship public, Adele told Vogue that it wasn’t intentional. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.”

As their new relationship grows, at least fans have some solace: If things go south, there will be plenty of great new material for the next album.