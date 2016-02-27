Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and it can sometimes be hard to understand. As a water sign, Pisces is prone to traveling and going with the flow, just as water would do in a river. Symbolized by two fish, the sign represents a deep connection to the spiritual world. One fish looks to the heavens, while the other is earthbound. As you might guess, a relationship with Pisces is an incredible treat, but there are certain things a Pisces needs from a relationship to take it seriously. Both the Pisces man and woman tend to be creative, compassionate, generous, friendly, and in touch with their emotions.

Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Pisces craves love, romance, and deep connection more than any other. "Pisces needs a lot of reassurance, romance, and attention, and will give the same in return," astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright told Bustle. And if you've ever wondered if Pisces is loyal, the answer is yes — they care deeply about finding their soulmate, so they're less likely to date casually or hook up just for fun. For Pisces, dating can go from zero to 60 pretty quickly; they won't make much of an effort with dating unless they see that a genuine relationship full of passion and intimacy is on the line.

Here’s what Pisces needs to see in a relationship before they’re ready to see it through long-term.

1. Pisces needs the freedom to be themselves.

People born under this sign are highly creative, and they want to follow their desires almost instinctively. Although they aim to please their partners, their passions sometimes take precedence above all else.

Trying to control Pisces into doing something other than what they believe is their innate talent or inherent nature will not work. It will only cause a wedge in the relationship, and Pisces may ultimately leave in search of someone they believe to be more compatible.

2. Pisces needs unconditional kindness, and to know you support their dreams.

If you're dating a Pisces, you know this one already: They're often quiet, and they're not quick to let other people into their hearts. But that doesn't mean they don't care about their loved ones, or that they aren't opinionated. It's the opposite. Pisces are extremely loyal, and they'll do anything it takes to achieve the life they dream about — including their love life.

They're also very empathetic and can be guarded about who they allow to get close to them. “Because Pisces absorb absolutely everything, they cannot (and will not) tolerate any form of meanness,” astrologer Aliza Kelly wrote in Cosmopolitan. “So avoid being overly critical of your Pisces, and if you need to express frustrations, be sure to use a calm voice and gentle language — otherwise, this sensitive siren may head for smoother water faster than you can throw down an anchor.”

Pisces is also a steadfast dreamer who often has their head in the clouds. They love to create and often work in the arts, including the fields of writing, painting, photography, dance, or theater. Supporting your Pisces partner in all of their creative endeavors is a one-way ticket to their heart.

3. Pisces’ partner should understand their emotions.

Pisces can be hard to understand sometimes because although they're very emotional, they don't always let that show. They're introspective but won't wear their heart on their sleeve unless they're around people they trust deeply. “Pisces is always in the midst of a spiritual awakening,” wrote Kelly. “Of course, that doesn’t mean this sea creature will always tell you how they’re feeling. Pisces are emotional sponges, but they’re not necessarily the best at 'wringing out' their internal experiences.”

This means that if you're dating a Pisces, you should pay attention to the subtle clues that hint at how they're feeling. Do they clam up when they're sad? Do they insist on being alone when they're upset? Pay attention to their quirks. “The more time you spend with your Pisces babe, the more you’ll learn to understand these subtle shifts in energy. But even in a healthy, long-term bond, there may be aspects to your Pisces love that are still shrouded in mystery. And that’s totally fine,” wrote Kelly.

The effort is worth it because if you're willing to spend a little time asking your Pisces partner what they're feeling, they’ll feel seen and heard by you. Once they get there, Pisces can make extremely loyal lovers.

4. Physical intimacy with Pisces should be meaningful.

Pisces looks for people who are attracted not only to their bodies, but also to their minds and spirits. Pisces prides itself on being intelligent and connected to more than just the physical world, and they want a partner who shares that curiosity.

That means physical intimacy isn't just physical — ideally, they'd like a mind-body experience that surprises, delights, and indulges them. “Pisces are known for their vivid imaginations, so the more inventive you are with your romantic sentiments, the more Pisces will find themselves head over heels,” wrote Kelly. From dirty talk to cuddling, Pisces wants it all.

5. Pisces needs their partner to support and trust their intuition.

Pisces trusts what they feel, and they often don't budge. You can't convince Pisces to stop feeling the way they're feeling, since this is what guides their decisions. They find deeper meaning in self-reflection.

Although you might think your Pisces partner is mysterious, know that they're sensitive, loving, curious, and gentle. They’re empathetic, caring, and giving. Once you earn their trust, they’ll be your ride-or-die for the long haul.

Experts cited:

Aliza Kelly astrologer, author, and host.

Suzie Kerr Wright, astrologer

Additional reporting by Hannah Orenstein.