How To Harness Scorpio Season Energy For Your Love & Dating Life

Autumn is officially here, and you know what that means: crisp fall weather, cozy date nights, Halloween parties, and pumpkin spice for days. If you’re into astrology, you’ll know that Scorpio season is here, too — it falls between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21 each year while the sun moves through Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac. Generally speaking, Scorpio season is associated with passion, intimacy, deep emotions, and embracing the “shadow” side of life — aka all things mysterious, hidden, and taboo.

If you know any Scorpios, you probably understand how intense (read: emo) the sign can be. But Scorpio season isn’t necessarily all gloom and doom. Scorpio reminds us to embrace what lies beneath the surface, whether it’s a secret crush you’ve been harboring or a career dream you haven’t told anyone about. Speaking of recognizing hidden desires, Scorpio season is also a perfect time to reflect on your love life, relationships, and what brings you pleasure.

There are many ways Scorpio season energy can help boost your dating life, so now that it’s here, take it as a sign to let the stars guide you. Whether you’re single, dating, in a long-term relationship, or somewhere in between, here’s what Scorpio season 2022 means for your love life and how to harness its power to feel grounded and confident.

What Is The Meaning Of Scorpio Season?

Jose Luis Agudo Gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images

Scorpio is all about digging deep, and its season is no different. “Scorpio season is about intimacy, passion, truth, and depth,” says Sofia Adler, M.A., a professional astrologer and founder of Cosmic Circle, a membership community for astrology-loving women. “It’s a time to say the things you want to say, have the conversations, do the things, and open yourself up to others. Scorpio season is also a season of death, transformation, and rebirth. So, what needs to be transformed? What needs to be stripped away?”

Before you get too intimidated, know that things like death and transformation don’t have to be super dramatic. “Death” could mean finally blocking your ex on Instagram because their posts keep triggering you. “Transformation” could be planning a wellness retreat with your partner for some R&R. “Rebirth” can mean trying a new sex position and finding freedom in it. Whatever you choose, Adler says Scorpio season is a good time for emotional depth and owning your personal power.

It’s also no surprise that Halloween, the most mystical night of the year, falls smack-dab in the middle of Scorpio season. According to Adler, its spooky nature aligns perfectly with Scorpionic energy. “What’s witchy and magical about Halloween is that the truth is revealed,” Adler tells Elite Daily. “Halloween is a day when the taboo is normal and celebrated. There are broody, intense, obsessive, deep-dive qualities of Scorpio that are also present on Halloween. You get to be your favorite character — it’s like we get to role play.” Adler explains that, much like Halloween night, Scorpio season is all about being unafraid to explore the unknown. Whether it’s discussing a secret desire with your partner or trying actual role play in bed, the sky’s the limit.

What Does Scorpio Season Mean For Love & Dating?

Given that Scorpio is a passionate, emotional water sign, it’s normal for your dating life to feel a bit more intense this time of year. But no matter what your relationship status is, Adler says the season can be rewarding.

“Scorpio season isn’t necessarily an easy time for a relationship, but it's a very fruitful time,” she says. “For couples, it may be a time in which they pull things from underneath the surface that may be a little painful or hard to look at.” Maybe you had a heated argument a few weeks ago that you’re still not entirely recovered from, or you’ve been avoiding a difficult conversation — like whether or not to move in together — that needs to be addressed. But since Scorpio season naturally supports transformation, Adler says you shouldn’t be afraid of the trenches. She recommends having honest conversations with your partner and finding ways to be intimate, both emotionally and physically. “Scorpio is a zodiac sign associated with sex,” she adds. “Talk about what you desire and what brings you pleasure.”

Although Scorpio season is all about getting deep, not everyone is accustomed to emotional intensity — so be patient if your partner needs a little easing in. Astrologer Narayana Montúfar previously told Bustle, “Scorpio is the hardest sign to get to know, but when they get involved, they go all-in. Scorpio energy can be hard to handle due to its emotional intensity, and its power can sometimes be uncomfortable for those who don’t know what to do with the sign’s no-nonsense attitude toward life.” Because Scorpios have an excellent radar for bullsh*t, Adler says that casual flings and hookups may fade during this time if you discover you’re not fundamentally aligned.

How To Harness Scorpio Energy For Your Love Life

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

There are many ways to use Scorpionic energy to your advantage this season. If you’re in a relationship, focus on deep connection. “Schedule a heart-to-heart with someone you love,” Adler suggests. Make time for date night. Ask them what’s been on their mind and heart lately and talk about ways you can better support each other. “And for your sex life, it could be really interesting to explore the taboo or not shy away from darker things that people tend to be afraid of or intimidated by,” Adler says. Want to try a new sex toy? Curious about exploring BDSM or kink? Now is the time.

If you’re single, Adler recommends focusing on self-care and personal healing. “Scorpio season is a fantastic opportunity to form a deeper bond of intimacy with yourself. This can look like shadow work,” she says, which may involve journaling about past dating experiences, facing emotions you haven’t dealt with yet, or even speaking to a therapist. “Invest in self-care, therapy, or practices that support your mental health, because Scorpio is also associated with the psyche,” Adler explains. “Get an astrology reading, do breath work, see a therapist, or try a different healing modality.”

Regardless of your relationship status, Scorpio season is a great time to dive deep and embrace intensity in your love life while also caring for yourself. Whether it’s practicing mindful breathing during sex, rocking a spicy Halloween costume with your boo, or mustering the courage to ask out your hot neighbor, Scorpio season energy is on your side.

“Look at parts of yourself you’ve kept hidden,” Adler says. “Talk about the thing you’ve been avoiding in your relationship. Do something that scares you... and don’t be afraid of the dark.”

Experts:

Sofia Adler, M.A., astrologer, coach, consultant, and founder of Cosmic Circle

Narayana Montúfar, astrologer, artist, and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power