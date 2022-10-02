In my humble opinion, Halloween is the best time of year for countless reasons. Among them is the opportunity to showcase parts of your personality that don’t usually take center stage. While I think people should feel free to be their sexiest selves every day of the year, it’s undeniably easier to
go a little wild on Halloween. Given that the holiday is known for its sexy takes on everyday characters, Halloween is a fun opportunity to get in on the joke and have fun seeing how far you can take it. Sexy PB&J, anyone?
To help you prepare for the sexiest holiday of the year (yes, I think Halloween is hotter than Valentine’s Day) here is a list of hot and sexy Halloween costumes for you to try — from ready-to-go styles right out of the box to pieces that require a bit of crafting and creativity. This list includes something for everyone, from classic sexy tropes to
pop culture references — even options for folks who just want their “sexy” costume to include a regular comfy T-shirt.
Although Halloween costumes are almost
always categorized by gender, ignore those divisions and wear whatever makes you feel sexy. And don’t hesitate to gender-flip any of your favorite characters while you’re at it.
I’ll admit, I enjoy a creepy clown
costume more than most people, so the idea of walking a line between sexy and scary is especially appealing. This costume is just generic enough to avoid copyright complaints, and it’s also the perfect starting point for your own customization. The wig and makeup choices you make can take this from a generic clown costume to the name-brand monster of your choice, all while looking hot as hell.
Who says you can’t be cozy and sexy at the same time? If you want to stay comfortable while showing off some leg, this is the pick for you. Bunny costumes are always class for Halloween (I have a wide selection of bunny ears for all occasions) and can also be modified to fit any theme. Consider
if you want to give this cozy, sexy bunny a vampire twist (it’s also available in Bunnicula plus sizes.)
From
Baywatch to Stranger Things, you can take this classic lifeguard costume in any direction you choose. It even comes with its own floaty, making it an easy Halloween costume when you’re short on time — while being sexy, too.
Maybe they can’t say the magic word, but we all know this is a sexy version of the ghost with the most. This
Beetlejuice-inspired Halloween costume comes with a wig, so all it needs are your makeup skills and finishing touches to be complete.
The sexy nurse never goes out of style. Instantly recognizable and full of pun potential, you’re ready to be the life of the party in this costume. Better yet, it can also be customized in countless ways. Add a splash of blood and you’re a zombie apocalypse nurse or a few bandages and you’re straight out of
Silent Hill.
If you’re a lover, not a scarer, why not bring some Valentine’s vibes to your Halloween costume? It’s always fun to do a holiday mash-up and better yet, this costume can have an encore performance when February rolls around.
As soon as I saw
Clue, I was obsessed with the idea of trying a French maid costume for Halloween. I was also too young to understand the subtext and was therefore furious when my mom wouldn’t allow it. Take advantage of being an adult who can choose their own costume with this classic sexy option. (Please supply your own feather duster.)
I absolutely love all the sparkle in this costume — it’s perfect for catching the light in dimly lit spaces or catching someone’s eye while casting a spell.
Sexy doesn’t have to mean revealing — sometimes it means skin-tight. And although you need to buy the jacket separately, this
Grease-inspired costume is a great option if your Halloween celebrations will be outdoors and you want to stay warm while looking hot.
Every year, I’m tempted to buy myself a Freddy sweater, and this costume might be the one that finally makes me do it. I love the distressed look, and a casually-revealing sweater has always been my favorite kind of sexy. Get ready to haunt dreams and nightmares in this costume that comes complete with a glove and hat. You can buy this one in both plus and
straight sizes.
If you’ve already got an LBD you’re dying to wear on Halloween, grab this wing and halo combo for an instant costume that can fit almost any party theme.
Just how sexy is the Halloween party you’re going to? Throw this cape over your own lingerie and take Red Riding Hood to the next level.
This five-piece set is perfect for bringing a variety of fantasies to life! With the stylish, low-cut tunic and the red sash, you’ve got options for how modest or revealing you’d like to be. And if you’re looking for a couples costume, there’s a
Greek Goddess option, too.
This costume features an open back and it’s designed with sensory issues in mind. Finally, more inclusive Halloween costumes! A long witch dress might not seem super sexy at first glance, but a little creativity can jazz it up. For example, some adhesive
fabric tape can shorten that hem in no time.
Sometimes it’s easier to stick with a general Halloween theme rather than choosing a specific costume, and skulls and skeletons are always appropriate. Although billed as a dress, this tank style looks hot on a wide variety of bodies and genders. Accessorize with a
skull mask for added safety and fashion!
Any outfit can become an instant sexy vampire costume with the addition of this fun cape, and the unmistakable stand-up collar adds dramatic flair. If you want to really commit to the look,
add some fangs to your costume.
No matter what your gender, crop tops are for everyone! This skeleton-inspired top pairs well with your favorite bottoms and will fit right in at any club on Halloween night.
With 1980s style back in fashion, why not take the trend to its logical conclusion and go full Madonna for Halloween this year?
OK, technically, this is just a hat. But it’s a hat full of
possibilities. Add a black coat or cape and some makeup, and you’re full Babadook. Or go with gay icon Babadook by adding a boa or some rainbow gear. The possibilities are endless. (You can even use this hat to channel your inner Bridgerton desires.)
This cape and hat combo is conveniently one-size-fits-most, and it instantly costume-ifies the outfit of your choice.
Hey sailor, are you ready to rock this look? Be sure to accessorize with plenty of temporary tattoos (unless you’ve already got the real thing) and ready your best sailor puns to use while you’re out and about.
If you prefer your Beetlejuice in cartoon format, this poncho (in red or black) will be instantly recognizable. It’s the lack of pants that really puts it in “sexy” territory, although you could certainly add leggings if you prefer.
“Partysuit” is delightfully vague, but this immediately makes me think of
American Horror Story: Murder House while being a great deal more affordable than PVC.
It’s been a rough few years, and some of us want to bring our existential crisis to the party. So here’s one (inspired by Jordan Shiveley’s
Twitter micro-fictions) for the contrarians, the irony lovers, and the people whose Halloween costume is always a T-shirt. You can double down on the sexiness of this shirt by pairing it with tiny shorts, fishnets, and your highest heels.
Whatever costume you choose, remember that Halloween is the best time of year to try out a new look or new persona. So don’t hold back — try one of these hot and sexy Halloween costumes and have a memorable night!
