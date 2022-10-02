In my humble opinion, Halloween is the best time of year for countless reasons. Among them is the opportunity to showcase parts of your personality that don’t usually take center stage. While I think people should feel free to be their sexiest selves every day of the year, it’s undeniably easier to go a little wild on Halloween. Given that the holiday is known for its sexy takes on everyday characters, Halloween is a fun opportunity to get in on the joke and have fun seeing how far you can take it. Sexy PB&J, anyone?

To help you prepare for the sexiest holiday of the year (yes, I think Halloween is hotter than Valentine’s Day) here is a list of hot and sexy Halloween costumes for you to try — from ready-to-go styles right out of the box to pieces that require a bit of crafting and creativity. This list includes something for everyone, from classic sexy tropes to pop culture references — even options for folks who just want their “sexy” costume to include a regular comfy T-shirt.

Although Halloween costumes are almost always categorized by gender, ignore those divisions and wear whatever makes you feel sexy. And don’t hesitate to gender-flip any of your favorite characters while you’re at it.

Let's Play A Game Sexy Clown Costume Amazon This hot Halloween costume includes a bodysuit, sleeves, choker, gloves, and hair ties. $79 SEE ON AMAZON I’ll admit, I enjoy a creepy clown costume more than most people, so the idea of walking a line between sexy and scary is especially appealing. This costume is just generic enough to avoid copyright complaints, and it’s also the perfect starting point for your own customization. The wig and makeup choices you make can take this from a generic clown costume to the name-brand monster of your choice, all while looking hot as hell.

Cuddle Bunny Costume Leg Avenue This cute costume features a romper, floppy bunny ears, and a bunny tail. $65 SEE ON LEG AVENUE Who says you can’t be cozy and sexy at the same time? If you want to stay comfortable while showing off some leg, this is the pick for you. Bunny costumes are always class for Halloween (I have a wide selection of bunny ears for all occasions) and can also be modified to fit any theme. Consider Bunnicula if you want to give this cozy, sexy bunny a vampire twist (it’s also available in plus sizes.)

Adult Lifeguard Babe Costume Party City This beachy costume includes a tank top, drawstring shorts, a lifeguard visor, and an inflatable buoy. $30 SEE ON PARTY CITY From Baywatch to Stranger Things, you can take this classic lifeguard costume in any direction you choose. It even comes with its own floaty, making it an easy Halloween costume when you’re short on time — while being sexy, too.

Got The Juice Costume Walmart This costume features a white cami, black and white jacket, bodice, stockings, mesh accents, and a green wig. $79 SEE ON WALMART Maybe they can’t say the magic word, but we all know this is a sexy version of the ghost with the most. This Beetlejuice-inspired Halloween costume comes with a wig, so all it needs are your makeup skills and finishing touches to be complete.

Sexy Night Nurse Women's Costume HalloweenCostumes.com This spicy nurse costume includes a dress, belt, apron, and hat with two barrettes. $24.99 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM The sexy nurse never goes out of style. Instantly recognizable and full of pun potential, you’re ready to be the life of the party in this costume. Better yet, it can also be customized in countless ways. Add a splash of blood and you’re a zombie apocalypse nurse or a few bandages and you’re straight out of Silent Hill.

Men's Cupid Costume HalloweenCostumes.com This Cupid costume includes a one-shouldered toga adorned with gold ribbon and red hearts. $39.99 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM If you’re a lover, not a scarer, why not bring some Valentine’s vibes to your Halloween costume? It’s always fun to do a holiday mash-up and better yet, this costume can have an encore performance when February rolls around.

Anime French Maid Costume Amazon This French maid costume includes an adorable dress, faux fur cat ears, and more. $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON As soon as I saw Clue, I was obsessed with the idea of trying a French maid costume for Halloween. I was also too young to understand the subtext and was therefore furious when my mom wouldn’t allow it. Take advantage of being an adult who can choose their own costume with this classic sexy option. (Please supply your own feather duster.)

Black Magic Witch Costume Leg Avenue This plus-size witch costume features a dress, sequin belt, and matching witch hat. $78 SEE ON LEG AVENUE I absolutely love all the sparkle in this costume — it’s perfect for catching the light in dimly lit spaces or catching someone’s eye while casting a spell.

Women's Deluxe Grease Bad Sandy Costume HalloweenCostumes.com This Grease-inspired costume comes with an over-the-shoulder shirt, black pants, and a belt. $55 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Sexy doesn’t have to mean revealing — sometimes it means skin-tight. And although you need to buy the jacket separately, this Grease-inspired costume is a great option if your Halloween celebrations will be outdoors and you want to stay warm while looking hot.

Miss Krueger Costume - A Nightmare on Elm Street Party City This Halloween costume includes a striped sweater dress, matching fedora, and slasher glove. $50 SEE ON PARTY CITY Every year, I’m tempted to buy myself a Freddy sweater, and this costume might be the one that finally makes me do it. I love the distressed look, and a casually-revealing sweater has always been my favorite kind of sexy. Get ready to haunt dreams and nightmares in this costume that comes complete with a glove and hat. You can buy this one in both plus and straight sizes.

Feathered Angel Wings and Halo Costume Amazon An easy go-to Halloween costume, this set includes wings and a halo accessory. $19.99 $14.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you’ve already got an LBD you’re dying to wear on Halloween, grab this wing and halo combo for an instant costume that can fit almost any party theme.

Velvet Red Halloween Costume Cape - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ Target This hooded costume cape comes in a classic silhouette and has a velvet finish for a luxe feel. $25 SEE ON TARGET Just how sexy is the Halloween party you’re going to? Throw this cape over your own lingerie and take Red Riding Hood to the next level.

Adaptive Witch Costume with Hat - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ Target This witchy costume features a hat and gown and sparkly details for added flair. $25 SEE ON TARGET This costume features an open back and it’s designed with sensory issues in mind. Finally, more inclusive Halloween costumes! A long witch dress might not seem super sexy at first glance, but a little creativity can jazz it up. For example, some adhesive fabric tape can shorten that hem in no time.

Skeleton Skull Garter Bodycon Mini Dress Leg Avenue This seductive mini dress features a skull print, elastic garter, and tank top sleeves. $45 SEE ON LEG AVENUE Sometimes it’s easier to stick with a general Halloween theme rather than choosing a specific costume, and skulls and skeletons are always appropriate. Although billed as a dress, this tank style looks hot on a wide variety of bodies and genders. Accessorize with a skull mask for added safety and fashion!

Skeleton High Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top Leg Avenue This mesh crop top is form-fitting and makes the perfect sexy Halloween costume. $40 $24 SEE ON LEG AVENUE No matter what your gender, crop tops are for everyone! This skeleton-inspired top pairs well with your favorite bottoms and will fit right in at any club on Halloween night.

Like a Virgin Pop Star Costume HalloweenCostumes.com This sexy Halloween costume includes a thigh-length skirt, corset dress with spaghetti straps, and sheer layer of tulle. $45 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM With 1980s style back in fashion, why not take the trend to its logical conclusion and go full Madonna for Halloween this year?

Black Costume Top Hat Amazon This stylish black hat makes a great accessory for any sexy Halloween costume. $19.95 $12.95 SEE ON AMAZON OK, technically, this is just a hat. But it’s a hat full of possibilities. Add a black coat or cape and some makeup, and you’re full Babadook. Or go with gay icon Babadook by adding a boa or some rainbow gear. The possibilities are endless. (You can even use this hat to channel your inner Bridgerton desires.)

Velvet Moon and Stars Cape and Wizard Hat Leg Avenue This magical costume includes a luxe cloak with glittery moon and star accents. $45 SEE ON LEG AVENUE This cape and hat combo is conveniently one-size-fits-most, and it instantly costume-ifies the outfit of your choice.

Sunbathing Sailor Costume HalloweenCostumes.com This sexy sailor costume features a romper with a square collar and embroidered gold anchor. $39.99 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Hey sailor, are you ready to rock this look? Be sure to accessorize with plenty of temporary tattoos (unless you’ve already got the real thing) and ready your best sailor puns to use while you’re out and about.

Gothic Glitter Spider Web Costume Poncho Leg Avenue This casual, comfy poncho features a glittery spider design for a subtly sexy look. $31 SEE ON LEG AVENUE If you prefer your Beetlejuice in cartoon format, this poncho (in red or black) will be instantly recognizable. It’s the lack of pants that really puts it in “sexy” territory, although you could certainly add leggings if you prefer.

Adult Black Partysuit Party City This body-hugging Halloween costume is made of breathable spandex and is sexy in its own way. $30 SEE ON PARTY CITY “Partysuit” is delightfully vague, but this immediately makes me think of American Horror Story: Murder House while being a great deal more affordable than PVC.

Sexy Halloween T-Shirt Costume Void Merch This simple, straightforward T-shirt will add comedic fun to your Halloween celebration. $28 SEE ON VOID MERCH It’s been a rough few years, and some of us want to bring our existential crisis to the party. So here’s one (inspired by Jordan Shiveley’s Twitter micro-fictions) for the contrarians, the irony lovers, and the people whose Halloween costume is always a T-shirt. You can double down on the sexiness of this shirt by pairing it with tiny shorts, fishnets, and your highest heels.

Whatever costume you choose, remember that Halloween is the best time of year to try out a new look or new persona. So don’t hold back — try one of these hot and sexy Halloween costumes and have a memorable night!