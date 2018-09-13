25 Sexy Texts To Send On Halloween Guaranteed To Scare Their Pants Off

Pop quiz! What’s the sexiest holiday? If you answered Valentine's Day, then sorry — try again. The sexiest holiday by far is Halloween. I mean, just look at all those costumes! Hotness everywhere. Plus, the fall weather just totally makes you want crawl under the covers and get cozy with your boo, and I think we all know what happens next: Tricks and treats, baby! So, if you're picking up on those sexy holiday vibes, then I say: Don’t hold back. Instead, let that special someone know how you’re feeling with one of these sexy texts to send on Halloween.

Sure, you could (and should) send your boo messages to keep things spicy year round, but Halloween is the perfect excuse to send them something extra (pumpkin) spicy! (Ugh, I know, that was terrible. But like the lattes themselves, I just can't resist.) Even if you aren't the type to send flirty — or downright dirty — messages the rest of the year, there is just something freeing and primal about the Samhain season. So, go ahead. Embrace it by sending them a happy holiday message they will never forget.

If you need a little help getting started, then no worries, I’ve got you covered with a little hot and spooky inspiration. Here are 25 sext ideas that range from light and flirty to full-on sext monster. So fire up those fingers... it's about to get hot in here.

Suggestive Halloween Texts SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images If you want to ease into your sexy holiday texting, then consider sending something festively flirty and suggestive, like these: Happy Halloween! Wanna find out what I turn into at midnight?

If you give me a treat, I’ll show you a special trick. 🍬😜

I must be a vampire, because looking at you is making me thirsty AF.

What do you say we get a little extra pumpkin spicy tonight? I promise you’ll have a gourd time.

Hey you. I think it’s time for a little Hocus POKEus… If ya know what I’m sayin.’

Why don't you you come over and see if I can scare your clothes off? 👻👖

I’m not going as a ghost for Halloween this year, but you can still get under my sheets.

If you come over, I’ll get your heart racing faster than a haunted house.

You look good in your costume, but you’d look even better out of it.

Saucy Halloween Texts If you're up for sending something a little spicier, then add in some clear suggestions of what kind of holiday celebrations you really have in mind. If you’re in the mood to get freaky in the sheets, then I’m your ghoul.

I can’t wait to see your Halloween costume tonight… on my floor. 😉

The only treat I’m looking to get in my sack tonight is you.

You should ditch your broomstick tonight and ride me instead.

I bet I can make you moan louder than a haunted house. Dare to find out? 👻

Are you a skeleton? Because I’m looking for a great bone tonight.

Let’s play Little Red Riding Hood. That’s the game where I get eaten by a big bad wolf.

FYI, you’ll find the sweetest piece of candy at my house tonight.

Dead Sexy Halloween Texts Dusan Ilic/E+/Getty Images Ready to unleash your holiday sexting beast? Well then, here we go. Things are about to escalate quickly. Get over here so we can play the ghost game. It’s where we get under the sheets and you make me moan.

If you come over here right now, I’ll let you have a taste of my pumpkin pie. 🎃

Something wicked is coming your way tonight... coming more than once, if you play your cards right.

Wanna hang out? I promise not to suck your blood (but I may suck something else...)

Fair warning, what I have planned for you tonight isn’t scary — but it will definitely make you scream. 😈

I decided to wear my birthday suit for my Halloween costume this year. Wanna see?

How about you make like a zombie and give me a taste?

I’m feeling wicked tonight, but I promise I don’t bite (unless you want me to).

Hey, sometimes the best policy is to just keep it real and direct — with a little sweet, seasonal spice added, of course. I guarantee that any of these messages will make for seriously happy Halloween.