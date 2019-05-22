Once you've decided to call it quits, deciding whether or not to totally remove your ex from your life can be a tough call. If you're wondering whether blocking your ex on social media after a breakup is the right move, you're definitely not alone. Although everyone may have a different opinion on the topic, the truth is that there is no right or wrong answer. More often than not, the decision to distance yourself from an ex's social media activity will probably vary depending on each individual situation.

To better understand when blocking your ex is for the best and whether it can actually make you feel any better, I spoke to prominent couples' therapist Dr. Gary Brown. "Blocking your ex on social media after a breakup — particularly a very painful breakup — can certainly help you move on," Dr. Brown tells Elite Daily. "Breakups can be traumatic for both partners, no matter who ended it. It helps to not have constant reminders of your ex, and one of the best ways to do that is to block them." So, if moving on as quickly as possible is your main objective, then removing them from your feed could certainly help you accomplish that.

Although many breakups end badly, there are some extreme instances when blocking your ex is absolutely necessary. If your ex was abusive in any way (during the relationship or after it ended), Dr. Brown emphasizes the importance of cutting the cord. There's absolutely no reason to stay mentally engaged with someone (online or otherwise) who has proven to be a threat to your mental or physical health.

Even in less extreme situations, one of the hardest parts about ending a relationship is knowing that eventually, you might have to see your ex with someone else. If you're still pining after them and know that you would be devastated by seeing them with a new love, then blocking them could be in your best interest, explains Dr. Brown. "It's not always easy to know how this may impact you so feel free to make whatever decisions you need to make when confronted with this possibility," urges Dr. Brown.

On the other hand, it's also important to acknowledge that not every breakup ends terribly. According to Dr. Brown, even though blocking an ex will likely make moving on easier, there are also instances where blocking them might not feel necessary. For example, if you're planning on remaining friends, then going out of your way to shut them out, might be counter-productive. "If you still want to be friends and no longer have any romantic feelings for them, you probably don't need to block them," says Dr. Brown. "Why give up a good friendship even if the romantic relationship didn't work out?"

In the end, it's up to you to decide on the best course of action when it comes to blocking an ex. Even though it's not easy, there's absolutely nothing wrong with making your need for distance a priority. However, if you and your ex are still good friends and actually want to know what's going on in each other's lives, then staying updated via social media is totally fine.