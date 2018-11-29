After calling a relationship quits, you might still find yourself creeping on your ex's social media. Even if you're confident in the decision to break up, looking at an ex's page is so unbelievably tempting — we've all been there. But depending on how things ended and what's going on in their life, an ex might make the decision to block you. Feeling upset if your ex blocks you on social media is understandable, especially if you were hoping to maintain a friendship. However, it's also important to realize it may have been necessary from their perspective.

"An ex might block you in order to move on, to prove to a new love that you are part of their past, or maybe you are 'liking' their stuff too much and are a little too involved with their page," matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, tells Elite Daily. "They know future prospects are going to see that and think you are still carrying a torch or maybe even that they still have feelings for you."

Regardless of their reasoning, it can still be hurtful to receive such a finite message that they don't want you in their life, even if it's just online. When this happens, you might feel a surge of emotions urging you to take action, but instead, Trombetti recommends keeping quiet about it.

"There really is nothing you can do except maybe talk to them about it, but you shouldn't," explains Trombetti "If you are creeping on their page to know you are blocked, then you are only reaffirming the reason you are blocked: You are too invested in their page for their own comfort."

Although it may be a tough pill to swallow, respecting their boundaries is really important, especially if you're still hoping you can reconcile (platonically or otherwise) in the future. Not to mention, it's basically impossible to confront them about blocking you without them knowing that you were creeping on their page. Even if you could convince them to unblock you, would having access to their online persona really help you in any way? We all know what it's like to stalk exes on social media, and it almost always results in feeling bad.

"It is better to just move on," advises Trombetti. "You shouldn't be seeing photos of them because it keeps you tied to them in at least an unconscious way, it's not good for you. They are your ex for a reason and it's time to move on."

If you're still coping with a breakup, being blocked might actually be a blessing in disguise. Quitting someone cold turkey can certainly be tough, but clinging to them via social media can make the process a lot more painful. Even if you don't have any leftover feelings for them, being blocked can still be a huge bummer, but just remember: Although it might be hurtful, it's ultimately their decision. Another silver lining is that you're saving yourself the weirdness of ever having to see the inevitable posts of them with someone else! Fully letting go of an ex is a hard but necessary part of the healing process, so instead of fighting it — as hard as it may seem — embracing their decision to block you is probably the healthiest option.