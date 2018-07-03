If these signs are sounding painfully familiar, and you're in an emotionally abusive relationship, the first thing you need to realize is that their behavior is totally unacceptable and you are worthy of better. It’s time for things to change — immediately. In some cases, Chlipala says the relationship is salvageable, provided your partner is willing to own up their behavior and do the work to change it. She says to “be very clear and concise about what you find unacceptable behavior. If they don’t make the necessary modifications, end the relationship. People sometimes stay in abusive relationships because it’s not always bad — there can be really good moments and then people get hooked because they see ‘how things could be.’ You have to take the entire relationship into consideration and not just the good parts. It’s not up to you to change your partner, they have to be able to do it.”

Dr. Wish adds that the most important thing to remember is to never minimize any of their abusive behaviors. “It’s easy to do because you might feel you are being too picky or too sensitive. Don’t fall into that trap," she warns, but adds that, “if the behavior becomes verbally cruel or physically threatening, seek counseling just for you to learn about developing a safe plan. Never threaten to leave — that is most often when abuse gets worse.”

I know that advice is easier to give than to take, especially if you love your partner or are afraid to leave them. Just know that you are not alone. Reach out to your friends and loved ones for support, and if you need more advice, there are services available. Contact the folks at The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. There is a way out and there is happiness on the other side.

