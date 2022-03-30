When it comes to celebrity breakups, most couples choose to keep a united front with identical posts on their Instagram Stories and a mutual agreement not to talk to the media. Liam Hemsworth probably wishes his ex-wife Miley Cyrus felt this way, but everyone who grew up with Cyrus knows that she’s not one to keep things under wraps. Cyrus has proven time and time again that she feels no need to keep the details of her divorce a secret. In the past, she’s been very open about their love story (along with their breakup) on radio shows, in post-breakup Instagram posts, and even in song lyrics. (Alexa, play “Malibu.”) Now, over two years after their divorce was finalized, Cyrus called her marriage a “disaster” onstage in front of thousands of fans. Whoa, Miley. I knew things with Hemsworth ended badly, but I certainly didn’t think it was a disaster. Fans viewed Cyrus and Hemworth’s romance as the perfect co-stars-to-lovers trope (AKA a relationship that had our childhood selves *screaming*).

According to the Daily Mail, during a March 26 performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, a couple joined Cyrus on stage for a marriage proposal. When you think of Miley Cyrus, queen of breakup pop anthems and creator of “Wrecking Ball,” mid-performance marriage proposals don’t necessarily come to mind. However, Cyrus, who identifies as pansexual, welcomed the gay couple onto the stage with open arms for their special moment.

When one partner got down on one knee and popped the question, Cyrus responded with nothing but excitement for the couple. After exchanging hugs and best wishes, Cyrus said into her microphone, “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine… mine was a f*cking disaster.” And this isn’t the first time she has expressed a distaste for the concept of marriage. Back in December 2020, Cyrus commented on a couple’s TikTok video dancing to her song, “Plastic Hearts.” In the video, the couple added the caption, “if Miley Cyrus comments, we will get married.” Cyrus responded, “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats.” It’s clear that Cyrus doesn’t exactly miss married life.

A quick recap of their tumultuous romance: Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song where they coincidentally played love interests. However, their relationship, like most Hollywood romances, was full of ups and downs. They broke up a total of four times — first in August 2010, then in November 2010, again in September 2013, and finally with their divorce in August 2019. That’s right, four breakups — along with a few cheating rumors, on-off engagements, a private wedding ceremony, and a messy divorce, which on an August 2020 episode of Call Her Daddy, Cyrus compared to the feeling of losing a loved one.

Cyrus didn’t always think so poorly of her marriage though. Last year, on the four-year anniversary of the release of her song “Malibu,” Cyrus posted a touching tribute on Instagram to Hemsworth and the loss of their Malibu home (which tragically burned down in 2018), “[Malibu is] a song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much.”

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Cyrus continues her South America tour, she recently announced an April 1 release of “Attention,” a live album that features a set list curated by her fans. And all signs point to Cyrus celebrating the release with new boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Fingers crossed this new relationship doesn’t turn out to be another “f*cking disaster” for her.