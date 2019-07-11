Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been my favorite couple since they co-starred in The Last Song in 2010. They've had their fair share of struggles, breakups, and makeups ever since, but somehow they've always found their way back to each other, and finally tied the knot in December 2018. But after coming out as pansexual and gender-fluid in 2015, fans were confused about how Cyrus identifies following her marriage to Hemsworth. Now, Miley Cyrus' quotes about her sexuality in Elle make it clear that her sexual attraction toward women hasn't gone anywhere, even though she's in a hetero relationship.

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most." (Which is actually so freaking cute, I can't deal.) "I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role," she added. "I don't even like that word."

Cyrus first spoke about her pansexuality and gender fluidity in 2015, in an interview with Paper magazine. So, she recognizes that her marrying Hemsworth can be perplexing for some. "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," she told Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f*cking apron cooking dinner?"

When Elle pointed out that Cyrus' parents' good relationship may have helped her find her happily ever after in Hemsworth, she said, "And they were always partners. That's why I like that word. 'Husband and wife' sounds like a cigarette commercial from the '50s to me." Being in a partnership means both people in the relationship are equals, and that they're in this together. That's what seems to have resonated with Cyrus about her parents' relationship. Her mom was never "less than" her dad, or vice versa.

She also spoke about how her sexuality has inspired her recent work, and about how all of her decisions are strictly for herself. "I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men," Cyrus told Elle. "They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me." Yaaas, tell 'em girl. Major respect.

For as long as I can remember, Cyrus has always been someone I looked up to, especially when she was putting on that wig every night on Hannah Montana and waking up the next day to go to school because she was "just a regular kid." When she went through her rebellious (sometimes worrisome?) phase, I still respected her because she was doing her thing, despite what everyone else thought of it — she was trying to find herself at a time when I was doing the same thing. Opening up about her sexuality for Elle and her relationship with Hemsworth has shown how much of a powerhouse she's become for people who are simply trying to be completely and unapologetically themselves.

So, if you don't mind me, I'll be here, continuing to fangirl over Miley Cyrus — the same way I did when she was lighting up my TV screen as Hannah Montana my entire childhood, and the same way I will be when I'm old and gray. That is all!