TBH, on-again/off-again romances are so common in Hollywood, it usually comes as no surprise to hear the status of any given couple has changed. While, I'm typically not a celebrity sympathizer when it comes to the "struggles" of fame, I do understand how hard it must be to maintain a semi-functional relationship when the entire world is watching. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the perfect example of a celebrity couple that broke things off and reunited since their romance began in 2009. IMO, Liam Hemsworth's sweetest quotes about Miley Cyrus are particularly interesting considering the wildly polarized branding shifts Cyrus has experimented with over the years. If anything, it seems like Hemsworth has an extremely deep understanding of the seemingly contradictory sides of Cyrus. Even if the majority of her fan base is struggling to figure out where she's coming from, it's great that the person closest to her gets it.

Considering the fact that these two first started dating early on in their careers and at a fairly young age, it totally makes sense that they needed time apart to find themselves before coming back together. Based on how they speak about each other, it certainly seems like these two are surprisingly compatible, despite their public ups and downs.

They felt a deep connection from day one. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "From the first time we read [The Last Song script together], it was like I had known her before," Hemsworth told Teen Vogue in the April 2010 issue.

Working together only brought them closer. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "What happened happened, and we've been together two and a half years. She makes me really happy. When you start, you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something." — Hemsworth told Details on filming The Last Song and falling in love with Miley

Liam empathized with Miley's need for privacy and safety. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “She’s in a room full of her best friends. And you have one person who comes in there and videos it. The poor girl can’t have one night where she can feel safe in her own world. It’s ridiculous.” — Hemsworth told Details, about Miley's 19th birthday

Even when they broke up, Liam showed that he totally understands and supports Miley. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change. And that's good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn't just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be. She's a free spirit. I think she'll always surprise people with what she does, but she's not a malicious person in any way. She's a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do." — Hemsworth told Men's Fitness