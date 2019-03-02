It's been quite some time since Miley Cyrus bid adieu to Hannah Montana, her Disney alter-ego who was regular teenager living a double life as an international pop star. While one might think that Cyrus simply outgrew the role, that's apparently not the case — at all. I mean, Miley Cyrus' comment about ending Hannah Montana will probably catch your teenage self off-guard. On the other hand, her history might not make this the most surprising news, either.

The singer-actress opened up about her former persona while serving as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race the week of Feb. 24, per People. When the contestants faced off in a lip sync battle to Montana's hit “Best of Both Worlds," RuPaul asked Cyrus, “Hey, whatever happened to her?” The 26-year-old followed up saying, “A lot of drugs." Well, then. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Cyrus for any additional comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While People notes that Cyrus made the comment jokingly, it makes you wonder. If you remember, shortly before the show went off the air in 2011, Cyrus was spotted in December 2010 reportedly taking a bong hit, per E! News. Though her camp claimed at the time that she was smoking a legal hallucinogen, the pop star started broadcasting her use of marijuana in the years that followed. Still, I think Cyrus fans appreciate her humor when it comes to poking fun at her Disney alter ego. "She's just being Miley," you guys.

When it comes to Cyrus' own thoughts on drug use, she told Billboard in 2017 that she had sworn off the plant, because she wanted to be "clean and sharp" as she prepared for the release of new music. It didn't last long, though. In December 2018, Cyrus told The Sun that her mother, Tish, had reintroduced her to cannabis, saying that she smokes "every now and then" when she's not working. Do you, girl.

Most importantly, it doesn't seem like Cyrus has any regrets about the show ending. She went on to give perhaps one of the most talked about performances ever when she put on a booty-shakin' show at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, which apparently earned her a congratulatory phone call from now-president Donald Trump.

Oh, and she just got married! If you somehow missed it, she and Liam Hemsworth, who met way back in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song, reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in late December 2018. The pair later confirmed the news through a series of Instagram photos, which showed the actor wearing a classic tux and Cyrus dressed in a simple yet elegant white gown. "10 years later .....," the "Wrecking Ball" singer captioned the post.

Hannah Montana might be over and done with, but you can keep Cyrus on your radar. Her representatives didn't immediately return Elite Daily's request for comment on projects she may be working on, but she still releases music and even reportedly has a new album coming out soon. Until then, you can catch her on Drag Race at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, according to People. By the look of things, you won't want to miss it.