I have to confess that celebrity breakups don't usually phase me. I appreciate their work, but, for the most part, I feel like a celebrity’s private life is their own and I don't actually know them so I'm just not that invested. But for some reason, when Miley and Liam broke up in 2013, I was genuinely sad for them. It just seemed like such a shame that they didn't work out. So, when they reunited in 2015, I rooted for them. Now that they are officially hitched, one look at Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding day body language tells you there was no chance that they were ever going to be able to stay apart forever.

If this is the first you've heard that these two finally made it down the aisle, well then let me catch you up. According to People, the couple were married in their home in Franklin, Tennessee. “She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” a source told People. “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source added. While the wedding was surprise to all of us, the source said its been in the works for a while — and from what we can see in these photos, the day went just as they couple hoped. Also evident is the love these two share, but, of course, I'd like to know more. So, to help decipher all the subtle and not-so-subtle clues this couple is giving off on their special day, I reached out Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, to get her take on the photos the newlyweds released from their wedding day.

1 They want to be as close to one another as humanly possible. mileycyrus on Instagram In this image, Brown tells Elite Daily that she sees a couple that really wants to be as close to one another as they possibly can, because they really have formed a single unit. “See how she’s totally sunken into him? She really depends on him and his arms are fully wrapped around her. He couldn’t hold her any more fully but he’s sure trying to get in closer nuzzling into the nape of her neck,” says Brown, adding what we are all thinking looking at this image. “This one is hot, hot, hot.”

2 Miley is madly in love with Liam. mileycyrus on Instagram While it’s Liam face that’s visible in this image, Brown is actually more struck by what Miley’s body language is saying, and that is just how totally smitten she is with her new husband. “She’s soooo into him in this moment,” says Brown. (Click on the embed to view the next photo and to see Liam reciprocate that same intense level of connection.) Swoon.