Miley Cyrus' Quotes About Liam Hemsworth Prove Their Love Is The Best Of Both Worlds

If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the mid-2000s, then you're probably familiar with Hannah Montana, a.k.a. the show that launched Miley Cyrus into super-stardom. Even if you never watched the hit show (which, you really should), then maybe you've seen The Last Song, the film on which Cyrus met her man, Liam Hemsworth. Truly, Miley Cyrus' quotes about Liam Hemsworth are sweet, funny, and exactly what you'd expect from the two lovebirds who just recently tied the knot.

That's right, folks! ICYMI, Cyrus and Hemsworth are officially husband and wife after nearly ten years of dating. The two wed in a small ceremony the weekend before Christmas, with Cyrus posting several photos of the big day to her Instagram a few days after the wedding. "10 years later ....." Cyrus captioned one photo of her and Hemsworth embracing in front of a fireplace decorated with flowers, basically giving us all the winter wedding goals. Cyrus also confirmed that the happy couple tied the knot on Dec. 23, although more details of their nuptials are sparse.

Nevertheless, Cyrus and Hemsworth have certainly come a long way since first meeting on the set of The Last Song. There have been breakups, makeups, and plenty of rumors along the way, but Cyrus' quotes about her bae have always been honest and kind, proving that their relationship is built to last.

1 Cyrus first confirmed their relationship in 2009. Sort of. Instagram While doing press for The Last Song, Cyrus spoke with Seventeen magazine, according to MTV News, and explained what was going on with her and Hemsworth. "So I'm finding ways to make my personal and private life more of my life — which is one of the reasons why I deleted my Twitter," she said. "We've decided that any type of relationship that we have, we will always just keep it very DL. First and foremost, we are best friends, so that's what I tell people all the time." Long story short, they were totally together, but wanted some privacy, which is understandable.

2 Cyrus also explained how Hemsworth helped her. liamhemsworth on Instagram In that same interview, Cyrus also revealed how good Hemsworth had been to her. "All you want is for one person to say, 'You did a really good job today.' Or 'You look really beautiful,' or 'I was really moved by that.'" she explained. "You just want one person to make you feel good about something you're doing," she explained. "Liam has been a big part of that." From the very beginning, Hemsworth was clearly supportive of Cyrus, which is totally sweet.

3 Cyrus also opened up about how Liam was different than other guys. liamhemsworth on Instagram In a 2010 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cyrus opened up about how Hemsworth was so different than most guys. "I met him, and he opened the door for me and I was like, 'I've been in LA three years, and I don't think any guy has actually opened the door for me'," she said. "It wasn't like he wanted the job, it's just because that's who he is. And I was like, 'Wow, that's super impressive.'" Hemsworth was kind and lovely to Cyrus from the start, and she definitely noticed.

4 In 2012, they announced their engagement. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a 2012 exclusive to People, Cyrus revealed that she and Hemsworth were engaged and that she couldn't be more thrilled about it. "I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," she said. I mean, who wouldn't be happy with that 3.5 carat bling?

5 She expressed how important her relationship was. mileycyrus on Instagram In 2013, Cyrus was preparing to release new music and did an interview with Cosmopolitan. When asked what her priorities were, Cyrus said that Hemsworth topped her list. "Number one is my relationship with Liam," she said. "That's what I feel the most confident in." After several years together, Cyrus was still feeling completely happy and in love with Hemsworth, and that's saying something.

6 She still totally gets turned on by him, too. liamhemsworth on Instagram In that same 2013 Cosmopolitan interview, Cyrus also gushed about how attractive Hemsworth was. "I'll literally look at him and be like 'You are hot, dear god!'" she said. Honestly, she's not wrong, and the fact that she still was getting goosebumps after all that time shows that their relationship is built to last.

7 During their breakup, she reflected that she was still doing well. liamhemsworth on Instagram In 2013, Hemsworth and Cyrus broke off their engagement, and in another interview with Cosmopolitan she explained how she was handling things. "Right now, I'm so focused on music that I'm not even letting myself get into a state where I'm not celebrating life," she said. "There's too much that's good to ever be focusing on something bad. Your mind can be your army or your enemy, so you have to learn how to control that."

8 After they got back together, Cyrus remarked that everything happens for a reason. In 2017, Cyrus spoke to SiriusXm radio about getting back together with Hemsworth, according to Elle. In the interview, she revealed that she knew it was the right thing to do at the time. "I didn't know if that was the end of it or know if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path," she said.

9 She explained why she wasn't in any rush to get married. liamhemsworth on Instagram Speaking to The Sun on Sunday in September 2017, Cyrus revealed that she was seriously happy, but still not wedding planning just yet. "Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned," she said. "I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it." Ugh, these two!