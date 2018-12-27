This Video Of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Dancing At Their Wedding Is Such Funky Fun

If the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth getting married didn't fill your heart with joy this Christmas season, then you may need to stop reading at this point and move on to something different. Why? Because these two are precisely the kind of celeb couple that I will always love and cherish. They seem carefree, fun, and easygoing, and it's pretty obvious to anyone who looks at them that they are wildly in love. So of course, it comes as no surprise that the video of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dancing at their wedding will give you a feeling of pure, unadulterated bliss.

It was speculated that the pair got married when, on Dec. 24, videos on social media showed Cyrus and Hemsworth cutting what seemed to be a wedding cake. Then, Cyrus took to Instagram herself to seemingly confirm the news on Dec. 26 by sharing a few pictures of what appears to be her in a wedding dress and Hemsworth in a tux. While neither Cyrus or Hemsworth have flat-out confirmed they are married, I feel as though one of the photos that Cyrus posted of herself alongside Hemsworth is proof enough, solely because of the Instagram caption. "12.23.18," Cyrus wrote. Honestly, there's no other reason to write the date as your caption unless it's a very important date (you know, like the day you got hitched):

And if you look closely, there's a bouquet (that looks suspiciously like a bride's bouquet) just resting in the fireplace, underneath a sea of flowers decorating the shelf.

But that's not all, folks! Cyrus took to Twitter on Dec. 26 to share a video with her fans that is guaranteed to make you smile. We initially see Cyrus, dancing to "Uptown Funk" in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree dressed in an absurdly beautiful (wedding) gown. She's really working it (because she's Miley, after all), but it's when Liam Hemsworth pops his head in at the end of the video to join Cyrus that makes my heart so unbelievably happy:

Sigh. It's all just too perfect.

Cyrus even gifted her fans with a few additional photos of the day, but my personal favorite was a selfie she took with Hemsworth sharing a sweet kiss in what looks like their wedding attire:

Who would have thought that these two, who met all the way back in 2009 while on set of the film The Last Song, would end up together in the long run? Even author Nicholas Sparks, whose novel was the basis for The Last Song, was overjoyed at seeing the news. "This makes me so happy," he wrote on Twitter, after Cyrus shared a picture of her and Hemsworth hugging intimately. He then congratulated the couple, and honestly, I feel as though this moment itself is from a Nicholas Sparks novel:

Cyrus saw the tweet and sent three heart emojis to Sparks, probably as a way of saying thank you for playing a part as matchmaker for the couple:

I'm not crying, you're crying.

Now that it seems to be pretty official for these two, I'm beyond excited to see what's in store for them in 2019. Cheers to the happy couple!