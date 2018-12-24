Aside from Beyoncé and Jay-Z or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are — hands down — one of my favorite celebrity couples. The two of them are such a strong force of gorgeousness and talent, and honestly, I've been waiting for them to get married since the first time I watched The Last Song like, eight years ago. Anyway, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly married now, and I'm literally so excited for them. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's representation for comment, but did not hear back in time of publication.

Lately, it seems as though a ton of celebrities have been gravitating towards having surprise weddings. This past weekend, for example, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara reportedly got married in front of 100 family members and friends in their Los Angeles backyard. Now, though, it looks like Miley and Liam may have tied the knot in a low-key, at-home wedding on Sunday, Dec. 23, according to People. It's only a theory, but there's some pretty solid evidence to prove it.

First off, Conrad Jack Carr, Miley and Liam's surfer best friend, posted a video to his IG Story, showing Hemsworth with his brothers, Chris and Luke, doing a "shotski" (which, FYI, is a bunch of shot glasses filled with liquor, which are attached to a ski). As you can see, there are Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background... so you know what that could mean, right?

RIGHT, THOUGH?

Another photo from Carr's Instagram Story shows Cyrus cuddling up to Hemsworth (who looked absolutely stunning in a classic black and white tuxedo, aka wedding attire). The couple is standing in front of a cake, and they're holding a knife, getting ready to cut it together. The two are also surrounded by a variety of cupcakes, and as you can see, the "Malibu" singer's mom, Trish Cyrus, was there, too. Take a look at it, below.

Plus, it looks like Noah and Brandy Cyrus, Miley's two sisters, were there, too. Noah posted a photo of herself to her IG Story with Carr, proving she was in attendance as well. She also posted a teary-eyed selfie which included a broken heart emoji... maybe implying that the wedding ceremony was a tear-jerker (?!). Aw.

Brandi's Instagram post was a little less incriminating, but she posted a super cute photo with Noah to her Story, confirming that she was — in fact — in attendance at this Christmastime (possible wedding) gathering.

So cute, right?

If you follow Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship too, you're probably well-aware of the fact that they have almost ten years of history under their belts. That's right — according to Bustle, in 2009, they met on the set of The Last Song, and in 2010, they attended a red carpet event together, confirming a relationship later on in the year. They were reportedly on and off until 2012, when they got engaged, but they ended up breaking it off about a year later. In 2016, they were reportedly dating again, though, and their relationship was confirmed later that year. Then, in Oct. 2017, they were reportedly re-engaged, and now, they're back, better than ever (and they're also now maybe married). Wild!

As you can probably tell, Miley and Liam are my number one fave couple. And although nothing is confirmed, I'm really rooting for this secret marriage. But really, all I want for Christmas this year is more photos of the ceremony. So, Santa, if you happen to find any, please send them my way.