In my personal opinion, aside from a mid-summer wedding, there is truly nothing more beautiful than tying the knot during the holiday season. So, as you probably would have imagined, it totally warmed my heart to hear that the "All About That Bass" pop star, Meghan Trainor, apparently married former child actor, Daryl Sabara, on Saturday, Dec. 22. Yep, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are reportedly married following a small backyard ceremony, and to be completely honest, I am so in love. Elite Daily reached out to both Sabara's and Trainor's representation for comment, but did not hear back in time of publication.

Trainor and Sabara reportedly had a relatively small wedding, according to People, but it sounded straight-up gorgeous nonetheless. The two lovebirds invited about 100 close family and friends to the backyard of their Los Angeles home, and honestly, it sounded like a dream come true. The pop star reportedly sported a super sophisticated Berta gown along with Badgley Mischka heels, as well as Norman Silverman jewels. For the reception, guests apparently dined on comfort food, and Trainor reportedly got a little comfier in a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers. I obviously wasn't invited, but according to US Weekly, it was extremely romantic. UGH, I love that.

Aside from the fact that Trainor and Sabara reportedly decided to get married just a mere three days before Christmas, their wedding also apparently fell on Meghan Trainor's 25th birthday, according to People. Although I personally prefer to be the sole star of my birthday (LOL) it sounds like their marriage was one of the best birthday gift Trainor could have ever asked for. In fact, she told People, "It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for." How sweet is that? It sounds like she's completely psyched about it, and TBH, I would be too.

Sabara sounds absolutely thrilled about their reported wedding as well. In fact, like the charming spy he'll forever be, Sabara confided to People, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world." It's no surprise though, as he posted to Instagram on Dec. 10, with the caption, "Getting married to this beautiful woman so soon🕺🏻💃🏼 special shoutout to @huntergatherlifter for making us look so chiseled 💪". He also posted an IG photo back in November about how he "can't get over how beautiful [she] is." Ugh, they're so good together, I can't stand it. Go Juni!

The Spy Kids star actually proposed to Trainor last year on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. In fact, he popped the big question in the best way possible — the two of them were walking hand-in-hand under a tunnel of Christmas lights, and then he proceeded to surprise Trainor by inviting all of her friends and family at the very end of the tunnel. I know — it was so darn cute — and her IG post about it was so amazing. Ten out of ten a stellar proposal. Apparently, they had started dating a year and a half before getting engaged in July 2016, and went public later that year in Oct. 2016. They had reportedly been introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz. Cute!

Between strings of lights, general merriment, and the spirit of giving, there is seriously nothing better than a mid-December wedding. I feel like I've been waiting for this for a long time, so the two were undoubtedly very excited for this. IMO, there's never been a better couple, and I couldn't be happier for the two of them.