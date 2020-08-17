A year since the world found out their marriage was no more, Liam Hemsworth's reported opinion of Miley Cyrus after their split is, uh, not great. “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly on Aug. 15. “He was really hurt by their split.”

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce," the source added. "Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up.”

He was also reportedly not too pumped about having private details about their relationship and breakup circulating in the press. “[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the source continued to Us Weekly. “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

A source who spoke with E! News on Aug. 16 had a similar take. "Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," the source told E! News. "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hemsworth for comment on the claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Cyrus, she's reportedly still pining over another ex — and not Hemsworth. "I've been in love [with] one person, who is a girl, who I still think about and dream about all the time,” she revealed during an Aug. 16 appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy. “But you just know that something doesn’t fit." Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter following her divorce, and has also been linked to Stella Maxwell.

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In the same interview, Cyrus also opened up about how she dealt with her split from Hemsworth. "I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship," she explained. "Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I'm very logical. I'm very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f*cking world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn't make lists. Every day I have a list of 'What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What's the next step?' And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion."

Hey, at least Cyrus and Hemsworth both seem to be over each other.