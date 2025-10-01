A showgirl smells like vanilla, according to Taylor Swift. The Grammy-winning singer is set to release her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, so it’s time to embrace this next era with a new sound, a new aesthetic, and a new scent.

When the singer announced her next project on Aug. 12, she started releasing vinyl variants for pre-order, with an OG orange version titled “Sweat and Vanilla Perfume.” It’s been reported that Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum ($300) is one of Swift’s signature scents, and could be the vanilla perfume she wore while working on The Life of a Showgirl. Tom Ford’s fragrance — which is also a fave amongst Harry Styles — isn’t the only vanilla scent associated with Swift, either.

Back in 2012, the Tortured Poets singer released the second fragrance in her Wonderstruck collection, Enchanted Wonderstruck, with base notes of vanilla and white musk. The sweet and woodsy perfume just proves that Swift has been a vanilla girlie for over a decade.

Cherry scents like Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby may have been popular last fall, but it seems vanilla has taken over in 2025 — even Ariana Grande got on board with her LOVENOTES fragrance collection. Inspired by Swift’s vinyl name and ready to enter my own Showgirl era, I tested out 11 vanilla perfumes to find out which one is the best for Swifties this season.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

11. Ariana’s Plush Vanilla Is Slightly Acidic

When I first reviewed Ariana Grande’s Plush Vanilla scent in her LOVENOTES collection, I noticed it smelled like rubbing alcohol when I first sprayed it on. However, it does mellow out to a nice sweet, gourmand scent. Compared to all the other vanilla fragrances, though, this smells more acidic. It also dries down to a very subtle scent that won’t last long, so you’ll need to reapply. Even though it’s not my favorite of the bunch, it’s a terrific option for anyone on a budget or just a fan of Grande and vanilla.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

10. Touchland’s Vanilla Velvet Mist Is Ready For On-The-Go

As a showgirl, you must be ready to hit the stage whenever, and Touchland’s hair and body mists are perfect for someone on-the-go. The bottle is just slightly larger than the brand’s viral hand sanitizers, and can easily fit into any purse or school bag. The scent is also a true smooth vanilla, so it really does feel like velvet. While it may not be as sophisticated as some of the other eau de parfums on this list, this is a budget-friendly option that gets the job done when you want to smell like vanilla.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

8. Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb Smells Like Licorice

Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb is meant to be a floral scent, but has a strong licorice presence. It’s a spicier option that’s probably close to what Swift wears when she sports her Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille. It has key notes of vanilla, raspberry, rose absolute, freesia, and patchouli, which, combined, gives this its warm and spicy feel. It’s definitely more sophisticated like Belly in Paris at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

7. Mugler’s Alien Goddess Is Amber-Forward

Amber pairs well with vanilla to make it more woodsy. If you prefer your vanilla perfumes to have depth to them, you will love Mugler’s Alien Goddess. This wasn’t the most obvious vanilla scent, but I loved the clean feel and brightness with notes of bergamot, coconut cream, and jasmine. Plus, I really appreciate the otherworldly-like bottle design (which is also refillable).

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. Lancôme’s Vanilla Nude Is Floral

I’m usually a floral girlie, which is why I really loved Lancôme’s vanilla scent which has strong top notes of jasmine. It really blends together to create a mix of floral and vanilla that’s feminine and romantic. I’d definitely put this on for a date night, and I can see Swift wearing it in her bride-to-be era.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

5. Rare Beauty’s Perfume Is A Great BFF

Just like Swift and Selena Gomez have been besties for a long time — the singer even gave a speech at Gomez’s wedding — Rare Beauty’s new Eau de Parfum pairs well with the showgirl’s vanilla era. The actual Rare perfume may not be totally vanilla-forward, but it’s a spicy version that Swift would enjoy. You can also enhance the sweetness with one of Rare’s Fragrance Layering Balms in Amber Vanilla ($19).

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

4. Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar Is Extra Sweet

I feel like I’ve stepped into Candy Land whenever I spray on Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar perfume. It’s so sweet with notes of candied pear, rock sugar, and vanilla cream that it gives a generic sugar feel rather than specifically vanilla. However, that makes it great for layering and is the reason it’s a fan-favorite. Be mindful: It is very strong, so a little goes a long way.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

3. Blake Brown’s Sandalwood Vanille Is A Great Tom Ford Dupe

Swift and Blake Lively may not be on the best of terms right now, but the It Ends With Us star has the perfect dupe for Swift’s go-to vanilla scent in her Blake Brown collection. The Sandalwood Vanille Hair & Body Mist is the perfect blend of gourmand vanilla with musky sandalwood. It’s also one of the more affordable options and perfect for throwing into any purse or bag you carry.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

2. Replica’s Afternoon Delight Is Like Fresh-Baked Vanilla

While it may not be as musky as something like Tobacco Vanille, Replica’s Afternoon Delight is the most pure vanilla scent you can find. It’s such a warm and inviting scent, like the smell of fresh-baked waffle cones in an ice cream shop. It has notes of Madelines, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla. Some people may want more of their sweet scents, but if you’re just looking for something simple and purely vanilla, this is it.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

1. LoveShackFancy’s Secret Crush Is Pure Vanilla

LoveShackFancy’s vanilla perfume is as cutesy and demure as its branding. The coquette bottle will make adorable decor for your vanity, and the fragrance is a dream for vanilla lovers. It’s pure, light, and fluffy like whipped cream on the perfect hot chocolate. While it is a very light and subtle scent, it will stick around throughout the day.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5