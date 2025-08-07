Selena Reveals New Details Of How She & Taylor First Became Friends

Taylor Swift’s squad may have gone through some changes over the years, but she’s always had Selena Gomez as a constant bestie. The friendship between the two pop stars is so beloved because of how strong and long-lasting it has been, with both singers previously revealing they began bonding in the late 2000s. While their bestie origin story has been told before, Gomez recently dropped some seriously sweet new details about how the two first connected, including the soon-to-be massive song that a young Swift played for Gomez before it was released.

Gomez began recounting how she first met Swift during her Aug. 6 appearance on the Therapuss podcast. “Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe,” Gomez said, referring to their 2008 relationships. “Everything was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now. But she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other, because it was really sweet. I was about 15 she was about 18, and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up.”

For fans of Gomez and Swift, this isn’t really new information. Both stars have spoken about how their overlapping romances with Nick and Joe Jonas led to them forming a close friendship. Gomez added that they “bonded over the breakup, as girls do,” but then launched into an interesting new detail about the early days of her friendship with Swift.

“I believe ‘Love Story’ was the first song she had ever played me, and it wasn’t released yet,” Gomez said. Swift recorded her first Fearless single in early 2008, before it was officially released in September of that year. “I was in a hotel room and I remember it vividly, it was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought this is one of the most beautiful songs ever,” Gomez said.

Gomez described that moment of first hearing the song as “so sweet,” and recalled being struck by Swift’s artistry. “She was like, ‘OK I just want to play you this song but, I don’t know, it’s going to be the first single I think,’ and just hearing her say those little thoughts,” Gomez said. “She is a chameleon, she’s incredible.”