Couple goals are out, bestie goals are in — just ask Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. The longtime besties have proven time and again that nothing can sever their bond, which has withstood the test of time over their 10+ years of friendship. The pair both connected shortly after getting their starts in the entertainment industry; Swift exploded onto the music scene at just 16 and Gomez led the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place at 15. Growing up in the spotlight is an experience only fully understood by someone who’s standing in the spotlight, too, which could be what bonded the pair and kept their friendship strong all these years. Although iconic Taylena moments have been a bit harder to come by recently, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez recently reminded everyone of their never-ending friendship with some cute TikTok comments.

In a June 24 TikTok video, Gomez included a musical nod to her BFF, which was received loud and clear by Swift. The video showed Gomez giving a makeup tutorial using her Rare Beauty products, and the clips showing off her new products were scored by Swift’s Lover single “The Man.” Immediately, fans pointed out the song choice, and Swift soon took notice of it as well.

“It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever,” Swift gushed in the comments section. And Gomez affirmed their BFF status with her response: “For life.”

Once you have 10+ years of friendship under your belt, promising an everlasting friendship feels inevitable. Time and time again, Swift and Gomez have proven how deep their bond is.

Funnily enough, the two met through their boyfriends at the time, the Jonas Brothers! Gomez was in a relationship with Nick Jonas on-and-off for about two years and Swift dated Joe Jonas for less than 6 months (which ended in a 25 second phone call from Joe). Though their romantic relationships with the famous Jonas Brothers fizzled out, their friendship only grew stronger with time. Taylena will always be bestie goals — it is giving friends forever.