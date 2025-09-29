Taylor Swift Had This Special Role At Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Taylor Swift has been cheering on her best friend’s love story since the very beginning, so of course she was going to be at Selena Gomez’s wedding. And she wasn’t just any guest — Swift reportedly had a special honor at the star-studded ceremony, which allowed her to embrace all the “inside jokes” she and Gomez have created over the years.

Swift was one of the two non-family speakers at Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding reception on Sept. 27, per People’s report. The pop star reportedly “gave a long and loving speech full of inside jokes with the bride,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The other celebrity friend to give a speech was Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend and collaborator of Blanco, who has also been a close friend of Swift for years. While Swift and Sheeran gave separate toasts to their newlywed buddies, their inclusion feels cosmically fated — they famously collaborated on the 2017 single “Endgame,” a song the seems perfect for Gomez and Blanco’s friends-to-lovers romance.

The other reception speakers included Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, her stepdad, Brian Teefey, and Blanco’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift has wanted to have a significant spot in Gomez and Blanco’s wedding ever since they first announced their engagement back in December 2024. The pop star was one of the first of Gomez’s celeb friends to comment on her post, writing, “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Swift got the role she was manifesting back then, but it seems like everything worked out in the end for the superstar to celebrate her bestie in a special way.

And Gomez will very likely get to return the favor soon. Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August. Gomez publicly celebrated the big romantic news, reposting Swift’s proposal pics to Instagram and writing, “When bestie gets engaged.” Here’s hoping for another matrimonial Taylena reunion at Swift’s upcoming nuptials.