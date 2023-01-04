Friendship bracelets are cute (and very Y2K), but nothing says BFF4E quite like identical ink. No one in Hollywood knows that better than Selena Gomez. In recent days, the Only Murders in the Building star — who already has coordinating body art with Cara Delevingne, Julia Michaels, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why — debuted matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz-Beckham, cementing yet another one of her friendships. Permanently.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Golden Globe nominee showed off her and Peltz’s matching tattoos on Instagram Stories: the word “angel” inked on their forearms, written in a delicate cursive font. Though neither has explicitly talked about the new body art, Gomez added a white heart emoji to her post to show her love.

Taking things one step further, the besties hard-launched their matching ink — in matching ‘fits. The pair wore identical silver sequined, cutout-style minidresses, courtesy of Valentino, and matching clear platform heels, amid their New Year’s Eve celebrations with loved ones, including Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses,” Gomez captioned a collection of photos of her and the Transformers: Age of Extinction actor on Instagram. “Felt like a fairy!”

Selena Gomez/Instagram

For someone who recently said her “only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift],” she sure found a lot of famous pals whom she plans to stick around for years to come. She even doubled down on her relationship with the Peltzes, captioning a separate series of photos with them, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Outside of Hollywood, the Rare Beauty founder got matching “4” tattoos with three of her normie BFFs, Courtney Barry, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens, who was featured in Gomez’s recent My Mind & Me documentary. “#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years),” the “Calm Down” singer captioned a pic of their coordinating ink in summer 2018. “4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!!”