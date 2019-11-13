The Photos Of Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels' Matching Tattoos Are Everything

Some friendships are fleeting, while others stand the test of time, and though many people come and go from our lives, there are generally tell-tale signs a friendship will last for the long haul. For Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels, the signs are pointing that way. Not only do the two ladies adore each other, but judging from their latest adventure, they're linked for life. Photos of Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels getting matching tattoos have hit the internet and they scream friendship goals through and through.

It all went down at The Black Lantern tattoo studio in Orange County following Michaels' Nov. 11 performance at the Los Angeles Fonda Theater. After Gomez made a surprise appearance at the show, the two ladies waltzed into the shop and sealed their friendship in ink... literally.

Their tat of choice? The singers got black arrows on their thumbs that point to one another when they hold hands.

"It's tatted... my arrow points to you forever," Gomez captioned a photo of their new tats, which were done by local artist Brad Reis.

Sel uploaded several behind-the-scenes snaps of her tattoo party with Michaels. The night, which was actually Michaels' 26th birthday, looked beyond special from start to finish. In fact, if she's going to top this next year for 27, she better start planning now.

While you'd think that the ladies' new tats would be the most surprising piece of news from them that day, that's hardly the case. Julia and Sel also shocked fans when they locked lips on stage earlier in the night. Clearly, these two have a lot of love for one another.

Sorry folks, if you're dreaming up a romance between the two pop stars, there's no evidence at this time that indicates their smooch was anything more than a platonic BFF kiss. But hey, not every kiss has to be romantic. Either way, the story of Michaels and Gomez's friendship is still one for the ages. Just look at these two!

Michaels is still reeling after her whirlwind night of adventuring with Gomez, and finally getting to perform their duet, "Anxiety," together.

"I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)"