Get ready, guys, because Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels have just dropped an incredible track and its lyrics are powerful. The song, “Anxiety,” details how it feels to live with anxiety and it has a really personal meaning for both singers. Basically, Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels' "Anxiety" lyrics will hit you right in the heart.

So, let’s delve into the lyrics, shall we? The first verse talks about how invasive things like depression and anxiety can be. Here’s a look at those lyrics:

My friends, they wanna take me to the movies / I tell 'em to f*ck off, I'm holding hands with my depression / And right when I think I've overcome it / Anxiety starts kicking in to teach that sh*t a lesson / Oh, I try my best just to be social / I make all these plans with friends and hope they call and cancel / Then I overthink about the things I’m missing / Now I'm wishing I was with 'em

In the pre-chorus, Michaels explains that she always feels like she's apologizing:

Feel like I'm always apologizing for feeling / Like I'm out of my mind when I'm doing just fine / And my exes all say that I'm hard to deal with / And I admit it, yeah

Powerful stuff! The chorus is just as powerful and talks about how lonely it can be to have anxiety. You can check out the chorus down below:

But all my friends, they don't know what it's like, what it's like / They don't understand why I can't sleep through the night / I've been told that I could take something to fix it / Damn, I wish it, I wish it was that simple, ah / All my friends they don't know what it's like, what it's like

Then, the song takes a turn in the second verse. No, it's Gomez's turn to have her say and the lyrics are really personal. Take a look:

Always wanted to be one of those people in the room / That says something and everyone puts their hand up / Like, "If you're sad put your hand up / If you hate someone, put your hand up / If you're scared, put your hand up"

Listen to the whole song here:

JuliaMichaelsVEVO on YouTube

The bridge of the song includes vocals from both Gomez and Michaels. Here's a look at the lyrics:

I got all these thoughts, running through my mind / All the damn time and I can't seem to shut it off / I think I'm doing fine most of the time / I think that I'm alright, but I can't seem to shut it off / I got all these thoughts, running through my mind / All the damn time and I can't seem to shut it off / I think I'm doing fine most of the time / I say that I'm alright, but I can't seem to shut it off / Shut it, shut it, yeah

Overall, the song is very emotional and the title of it definitely speaks to deeply personal issues that both Gomez and Michaels have faced. Both singers have been very open about coping with anxiety and that they’ve named this song that suggests they’ve connected over their shared struggles.

In January 2018, Michaels opened up about living with anxiety in a detailed essay for Glamour. Part of her essay reads:

Anxiety feels like an earthquake shaking your entire body and can last for minutes, hours, or sometimes days. It makes you feel like you were just in sunny California and teleported to winter in Chicago. It’s a lot like that friend who says they’re happy for you but secretly roots for you to fail. It’s always waiting to ruin you and make you feel small. It’s like you’re in a prison with yourself, like there are a thousand bricks weighing your body down. What’s really terrifying, though, is when those bricks start to feel comforting.

Gomez has been equally open about living with anxiety and even entered a treatment facility recently to get the appropriate help. Just before going into treatment, Gomez shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling, but her caption revealed that she needed some time away from social media:

When she came back from her social media break in January 2019, Gomez explained that she still faces challenges just like everyone else and that she was working on them.

It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.

So, this is a deeply personal track for both Michaels and Gomez.