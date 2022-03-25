9 Rose Gold Eyeshadow Ideas You’ll High-Key Shine In

Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Now that the sun is finally peaking its head out once again, you need some fresh makeup looks to celebrate the change in seasons and the warmer weather. Though this time of year is always inspiring and filled with lots of color, there is one color in particular that’s calling out to the beauty lovers. Rose gold has been around for quite some time, but it seems like, lately, no one can get enough of rose gold eyeshadow. It’s luxurious, bright, and goes with everything. Whether you’re tossing it on before going to a party or shading it into your eyes before linking up with a friend for a casual lunch, it just always works. Sure, lots of colors can do it, but rose gold can literally do it all.
Rose gold is a timeless shade beloved by red carpet icons and celebrities like Taylor Swift and Lizzo, whohave been known to wear the color again and again at award shows and premieres alike. With such a huge vote of confidence for the color, how could you not want to try it out and make it your own? From daring to shimmering, there’s an entire world of rose gold looks out there just begging for you to recreate.
Grab a mirror and your nearest palette with rose gold, because we’re going to test out some rose gold eyeshadow looks. Don’t bother clearing your schedule because you can pull these off in five minutes or less.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
A little luxury high shine is all you need this summer.