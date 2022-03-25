9 Rose Gold Eyeshadow Ideas You’ll High-Key Shine In

Now that the sun is finally peaking its head out once again, you need some fresh makeup looks to celebrate the change in seasons and the warmer weather. Though this time of year is always inspiring and filled with lots of color, there is one color in particular that’s calling out to the beauty lovers. Rose gold has been around for quite some time, but it seems like, lately, no one can get enough of rose gold eyeshadow. It’s luxurious, bright, and goes with everything. Whether you’re tossing it on before going to a party or shading it into your eyes before linking up with a friend for a casual lunch, it just always works. Sure, lots of colors can do it, but rose gold can literally do it all.

Rose gold is a timeless shade beloved by red carpet icons and celebrities like Taylor Swift and Lizzo, who have been known to wear the color again and again at award shows and premieres alike. With such a huge vote of confidence for the color, how could you not want to try it out and make it your own? From daring to shimmering, there’s an entire world of rose gold looks out there just begging for you to recreate.

Grab a mirror and your nearest palette with rose gold, because we’re going to test out some rose gold eyeshadow looks. Don’t bother clearing your schedule because you can pull these off in five minutes or less.

01 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Inner-Eye Beauty Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Take some inspo from Tessa Thompson’s 2019 Oscar look. The actor took to the red carpet with a very bright gold in her inner eyes that softly smoked out to brown, which really made the shimmer pop. It’s a simple yet very luxe that you can recreate with gold and a neutral palette like the Revolution Beauty’s 24k Gold Shadow Palette ($15, Revolution Beauty)

02 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Wet Lids Shutterstock Wet eyeshadow is one of the biggest trends in the makeup right now, and it’s the best way to really make your rose gold look really shine. All you need to do is put some face gloss over your shadow, like INC.redible’s Iridescent Jelly ($12, Sephora), and you’ve got an instant dewy look. You can even put the gel over your cheeks and nose, using it as a highlighter to go for a total dolphin skin vibe.

03 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Punch Up The Glitter Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By packing in a super glittery gold shadow over your eyelid, your eyes will be the main event. To really feel all in your opulent fantasy, get some gravity-defying lashes. A winning combo is Tarte’s Frose Chrome Paint Shadow Pot ($10, Tarte) and Salon Perfect’s Winged Lash ($7, Walmart). You don’t even need to fight with any eyeliner to make this look feel complete.

04 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Flaking In Gold Shutterstock Double down on your rich look by topping off your pinky rose gold eyeshadow with some gold foil. Over Glossier’s Monochrome palette ($22, Glossier) or any other rose gold eyeshadow in your possession, you can gently place Ulta Beauty’s Gold Leaf ($10, Ulta Beauty). However, since it can be flaky, it’s probably best you use a brush over your fingers to place the foil. It doesn’t have to be placed expertly by any means to have a gorgeous effect, just make sure to keep the foil only around your eye.

05 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Easy Smoky Eyes Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images For her ACMAs 2012 makeup, Taylor Swift’s smudged eyes brought a new meaning to what you can do with your rose gold eyeshadow. By putting the gold on her under eyes, it added an edgy touch. To mix all these different tones together, Physicians Formula’s Rose All Play Eyeshadow ($20, CVS) boasts smoky shades that are similar enough to easily blend together.

06 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Cut Your Creases Shutterstock Cut creases are far above my feeble makeup skills, but I know I can get a similar look by applying gold eyeshadow to my lids and using a contrasting color on my inner eyes and smoking it out for a blurry moment over my crease and brow. You can do this too, you’ll just need Huda Beauty’s Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette ($39, Huda Beauty) and Wet N’ Wild’s Small Eyeshadow Brush ($2, Wet N’ Wild) to blend it together.

07 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Rainbow Gold Lizzo packed in all the colors she could for her rose gold eyes to start her Halloween celebrations back in 2019. From yellow-gold to purple and pink, she had it all going on. While her rainbow eyeshadow is super funky, her dropped undereye shadow, which you would need a super thin brush like Suva Beauty’s Six Ten brush ($12, Beauty Bay) to get, makes it all the more graphic. This look has everything.

09 Rose Gold Eyeshadow: Is Yellow The New Gold? Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dare to be different by offsetting your rose gold shadow with a super intense neon eyeliner. This look is not for the faint of heart, but will definitely get you all the compliments. There are so many different types of eyeliner you can use to get this effect. If you prefer liquid liners, KVD has a Pomade Vegan Liner ($23, KVD) you can brush on. However, if that’s above your pay grade, you can’t go wrong with NYX’s Epic Wear Liner Stick in Cosmic Yellow ($9, NYX Cosmetics).

A little luxury high shine is all you need this summer.