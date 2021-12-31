I'm Obsessed With Everything That's Going On Lizzo's NYE No-Makeup Makeup IG

You know her for daring makeup looks, but Lizzo showed off yet another skill on her Instagram on Dec. 30. In honor of the new year, the “Juice” singer stepped away from her usual colorful eyeshadow and usually sharp eyeliner wings and instead, Lizzo rocked a no-makeup-makeup-look for NYE, and she was stunning. Her glow put the glossy skin of dolphins to shame, and she even pulled off one of 2021’s most daring trends: bleached eyebrows.

For her photoset, Lizzo wore only mascara, possibly some light blush, lipgloss, and likely some foundation and cover-up. The effect was poreless, glass skin that caught the light beautifully. Alexx Mayo, the celebrity makeup artist behind many of Lizzo’s iconic looks (including her recent Grinch makeup), created this dewy moment. Although it’s not actually a makeup-free face, Lizzo appears like she hardly has a stitch of product on to the untrained eye, which only further provee she’s absolutely mastered the natural look.

In true Lizzo fashion, her makeup wasn’t the only shining star of this photoset. Her hair took on a Sailor Moon style, with two space buns each with a strand of twirling hair descending to her cheeks. To cap this makeup off, Lizzo went with a Grease-inspired outfit. Her leather, zip-up crop top and matching black pants capture Sandy’s bad girl transformation to a T. The shirt even has the Olivia Newton John, off-the-shoulder vibe.

To recreate this look at home, Dr. Purvisha Patel, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, has some tips to share. “The secret to this [look] is locking in hydration. Use a humectant moisturizer after cleansing and lock it in with a thicker moisturizer,” she previously told Elite Daily. “We will be taking our face masks off at some point and want to show the glow underneath.” However, if you really want to achieve the maximum amount of dewiness like Lizzo, you may need to snag a face gloss on top of everything else.

